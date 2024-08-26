Russian Troops Kill One And Wound Nine Residents Of Dnipropetrovsk Region In One Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dnipro region, one person was killed and nine others were wounded as a result of Russian troops' strikes on Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Nikopol district suffered from Russian shelling throughout the day. The district center, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska, Pokrovsk and Marhanetska communities were attacked.

A total of eight people were in the district during the day, and one person was killed.

The enemy fire damaged six high-rise buildings and a private house, an outbuilding, infrastructure, an enterprise, solar panels, a shop, five cars, two buses, power lines and a gas pipeline. Several fires broke out.

In Kryvyi Rih district, as a result of a morning attack by Russian troops, according to updated reports, a 42-year-old woman was injured, she suffered from cut wounds. Doctors treated the victim, her condition is satisfactory.

In, ambulance crew came under Russian fire

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk clarified in his Telegram that a 14-year-old girl was injured in the Nikopol district.

As reported by Ukrinform, a man was rescued from the rubble of a country house in Dniprovsky district of Dnipro region.

Photo: Facebook Sergey Lysak