Celebrate Malaysia Day With Indrive And Kedai Kopi Malaya Media Outreach Newswire APAC

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - 26 August 2024 – In celebration of Malaysia Day, inDrive, the global ride-hailing platform, and Kedai Kopi Malaya, the beloved local food brand, are teaming up to offer Malaysians a special treat! This exciting collaboration highlights the perfect blend of convenience and delight, bringing together two essential elements of Malaysian culture-getting around and enjoying great food.



Sharing the same commitment to enriching Malaysians' daily lives through unique experiences, inDrive and Kedai Kopi Malaya are ready to elevate the celebration with irresistible rewards. From 1 September to 30 September 2024, users who download and use the inDrive app can enjoy a 10 percent discount on their total bill and a complimentary Cendol at any eight Kedai Kopi Malaya outlets across the Klang Valley. Eligible inDrive users are able to redeem these rewards by presenting their ride history at participating outlets.



Govin Kumaar, Business Development Lead, inDrive Malaysia, expressed excitement for the campaign, stating,“Ride-hailing and local cuisine are central to Malaysians' lives, making this collaboration perfect for Malaysia Day. By partnering with Kedai Kopi Malaya, we hope to bring Malaysians together, whether it is travelling to their favourite eatery or sharing a meal with loved ones. We are also proud to support local brands like Kedai Kopi Malaya, which play a vital role in preserving our culinary heritage.”



Shankar Muniandy, Senior Operation Manager, Kedai Kopi Malaya added,“Partnering with inDrive for this Malaysia Day campaign is a celebration of our shared values and traditions. At Kedai Kopi Malaya, we bring together the nostalgic charm of our 1948 roots with the vibrancy of modern Malaysia. This collaboration allows us to connect with Malaysians in a meaningful way, blending the convenience of today with the warmth of heritage, offering an experience that's both comforting and contemporary.”



During this season of unity, relax and savour your favourite local delights with inDrive and Kedai Kopi Malaya. For more information, please visit inDrive's Facebook Page and Kedai Kopi Malaya's Facebook Page .











Hashtag: #indriveMalaysia #KedaiKopiMalaya #Malaysiaday

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 240 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 and 2023. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance and courier delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.



inDrive operates in 750 cities in 46 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision's community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

Kedai Kopi Malaya is a contemporary kopitiam that seamlessly integrates Malaysia's rich cultural heritage with modern-day appeal. Rooted in history dating back to 1948, when the co-founder's grandfather began the kopitiam trade in Penang, Kedai Kopi Malaya continues to serve time-honoured recipes passed down through generations. The café's design pays homage to traditional elements, featuring marble-top tables, enamel lighting, and classic décor that evoke a sense of nostalgia. With eight strategically located outlets across the Klang Valley, Kedai Kopi Malaya offers a unique dining experience that honours the past and harbours optimism for the future.



