Japan Airlines And Liverpool Football Club Celebrate The Grand Opening Of The Japan Airlines Lounge At Anfield Stadium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Officially opening hours ahead of LFC's first home match on August 25, the new lounge design offers a fresh and unique experience that blends Japanese hospitality with the excitement of English football. Reflecting the serenity and luxury of JAL's service, the lounge design was inspired by elements of Japanese nature and architecture, seen in the use of timbers, soft lighting, and clean lines with modern contemporary furnishings throughout.

The Japan Lounge, occupying the former 1892 hospitality space, will be open during Liverpool FC home matches.



Quote from Junko Sakihara, Deputy Vice President Customer Experience, Japan Airlines:

"We are thrilled to launch the Japan Airlines Lounge at Anfield, marking an initial key step in our multi-year partnership with Liverpool FC. This lounge uniquely blends Japanese hospitality with football, uniting two cultures that value tradition, excellence, and community. We look forward to building a strong connection between our brands."

The lounge unveiling is part of a broader partnership between Japan Airlines and Liverpool FC, united by a shared commitment to caring for people and communities. Additional collaborations will include joint efforts through the LFC Foundation, which already kicked off with a youth soccer clinic in Philadelphia during LFC's U.S. preseason tour. Additional programs are planned for Thailand and other regions, further strengthening ties between the two global brands.

The Japan Airlines Lounge opening celebration included Japanese cocktails like the Yuzu Sour setting the tone for an evening of elegance. Guests were given a sense of the Japan Airlines Premium experience through a roving hospitality cart offering caviar and sake. To finish, a classic Japanese pairing of whisky and dessert was served. Personalized gifts including engraved chopsticks and luggage tags were given to commemorate the unveiling.



Together, Japan Airlines and Liverpool FC are set to inspire and connect fans and travelers worldwide, building bridges between cultures, communities, and people.

Related Links:



June 25, 2024 Release: Liverpool Football Club and Japan Airlines enter into multi year partnership as club's official airline partner Visit the Liverpool FC website to learn about the Japan Airlines Lounge and Hospitality Package

About Japan Airlines:

Japan Airlines (JAL), Japan's first private aviation company, was established in 1951 and is a member of the oneworld® Alliance. The airline operates a fleet of 227 aircraft (as of March 2024) and began renewing its international long-haul aircraft with the Airbus A350-1000 starting 2023 Winter Schedule. Together with other JAL Group and partner airlines, JAL offers an extensive domestic and international network that serves 384 airports across 64 countries/regions. The airline has received numerous accolades for its exceptional service, including being recognized as a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax and being awarded the prestigious "World Class" Airline title by APEX, the Airline Passenger Experience Association. The airline is dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of flight safety and overall service quality, striving to be the most preferred airline by customers worldwide.

For details and to learn more, visit JAL's official website at

Media Contact: Ally

Roos, [email protected]

SOURCE Japan Airlines