Fun Is Essential To Healthy Living: Life Time's Experience Life Magazine Highlights SPARK Formula For Experiencing Daily Joy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The easy acronym can help people have more fun in the day-to-day

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 27% of Americans saying they are too stressed to function, and approximately 20% experiencing forgetfulness or difficulty making decisions when stressed according to a 2022 study, having fun in daily life has never been more important. Experience Life magazine, published by Life Time (NYSE: LTH ), wants to help everyone make more space for fun in their lives and suggests building on the easy-to-remember acronym "SPARK," coined by author and health and science journalist Catherine Price, to help them discover both big and small moments of joy:

Mother and daughter laughing while laying in the grass.

Continue Reading



S – Space: Make room for fun in your life, physically and mentally. Whether that means rearranging your after-work routine to allow for free time or decluttering your home to make room for an at-home yoga practice, being physically and mentally ready for fun pays dividends.

P – Pursue: Pursuing your passions in addition to your hobbies can lead you further down the path to fun. Hobbies and passions are similar, but not identical: Hobbies can provide relaxation, but passions make us feel alive and fulfilled on a deeper level.

A – Attract:

Open yourself up to the possibility of fun by thinking of ways you can welcome it into your life. Making room in your life for spontaneity, silliness, or vulnerability isn't always easy - but the connections these emotions foster can help you embrace the joy of everyday life.

R – Rebel:

Pushing yourself out of your comfort zone helps you find more opportunities for fun. Whether that's talking to the person next to you in line at the grocery store or mixing up your exercise routine with a new group fitness class, you may be surprised at the new paths that unfold when you make room for possibilities. K – Keep at It: Like any new routine, prioritizing fun takes practice and persistence. The pursuit of fun is a lifelong goal, and embracing the journey makes for a richer experience.

More insights from Price and her most recent book, The Power of Fun, are featured in the July/August edition of Life Time's Experience Life

magazine .

"We're always aiming to share inspiring ideas and accessible tools that can empower people to live healthier, happier lives," said Jamie Martin,

Experience Life editor-in-chief and Vice President of Content Strategy at Life Time. "Price's SPARK method is something we feel that everyone, at every stage, can use to create space for fun and joy in their daily lives."

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 45,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

SOURCE Life Time