Zee News To Host The Much-Anticipated 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' Event On 27Th August 2024 In New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India's strength lies in its diversity, a mosaic of cultures, languages, and traditions woven together across its states and union territories. 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' celebrates each state and union territory's unique identity while illustrating how their collective strengths contribute to the nation's unity, growth, and overall progress.



To acknowledge and recognise the distinct contributions of each state to the country's economy, Zee News is all set to host the much-anticipated 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' event on Tuesday, 27th August 2024, in New Delhi. This impactful event will bring together a distinguished panel of leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss the crucial role that individual states play in shaping India's future. Under the theme 'States Make A Nation,' the event will highlight how the unique strengths of each state contribute significantly to the nation's overall progress, fostering a collective identity and shared purpose.



Prominent leaders, including Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways; Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Shri Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries; Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minster of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry Affairs; Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand; Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha, Deputy Chief Minister, Bihar; Shri Harsh Malhotra, MoS: Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways; Smt. Smriti Irani, Former Minister Women & Child Welfare ; Shri Manish Sisodia, Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi; Shri Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament, North East Delhi; Shri Sudhanshu Trivedi – Rajya Sabha Member; Smt. Atishi, Water Minister, Delhi; Shri. Pawan Khera- Chairman, Media & Publicity Deptt, AICC; Smt. Supriya Shrinate- Chairperson Social Media & Digital Platforms, AICC; Shri Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd; Shri Ramesh Agarwal- Chairman, Agarwal Packers & Movers Ltd; Dr. Gunwant Singh Mangla, CMD, Mangla Steel Ltd will be among the esteemed attendees, sharing their insights on how states can further contribute to India's vision for the future. It will further focus on education, infrastructure, culture, and social welfare, the initiative fosters a sense of solidarity and unity that is vital for India's continued growth and development.



Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), stated, "At Zee Media Corporation Limited, we recognize that every state has its own narrative and its role in shaping the future of our country. This initiative allows us to bring these stories to the forefront, fostering a deeper appreciation for the cultural, economic, and social diversity that enriches our nation. Through this platform, we aim to bridge divides, encourage cooperation, and build a stronger, more progressive India where every state's unique strengths are acknowledged and valued."



Emphasizing on the key purpose, Mr. Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, highlighted, "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' exemplifies the core of our national identity-our unity in diversity. We look forward to bring together leaders and voices from across India to discuss and celebrate the unique contributions of each state. This initiative highlights how our collective efforts and shared values drive India's growth, fostering a stronger, more cohesive nation."



Citizens across the nation can witness this unique initiative LIVE on Zee News from 9:30 am onwards. Through 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' Zee News aims to showcase impactful stories that enhance understanding and promote unity, reflecting our dedication to a well-informed and engaged global community.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528 million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Nicole Fernandes

Email :...