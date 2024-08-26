عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Future Electronics Announces Panasonic Industry's PAN1782 Series Bluetooth® 5.3 LE RF Module


8/26/2024 3:06:10 PM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) August 26, 2024 - Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is excited to announce the availability of Panasonic Industry's PAN1782 Series Bluetooth® 5.3 Low energy (LE) RF Module, now equipped with cutting-edge direction-finding capabilities.

The PAN1782 Series leverages Bluetooth® 5.3's advanced features, providing enhanced data transmission, direction-finding capabilities, and energy efficiency. Built on the powerful Nordic nRF52833 single-chip controller, this module offers larger amounts of broadcasted data, especially in connectionless applications, with a symbol rate of up to 2 Mbps using the high-speed LE 2M PHY.

For applications requiring extended range, the PAN1782 supports the LE Coded PHY at data rates of 500 kb/s or 125 kb/s, making it ideal for long-range communication needs.

To learn more, visit

For more information about Future Electronics and its office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
FUTURE ELECTRONICS

+1 514-694-7710
...

###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :-...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-


Other articles by Future Electronics

MENAFN26082024003198003206ID1108602367


ForPressRelease

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search