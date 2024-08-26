Kuwait FM Congratulates Iranian FM On Assuming Office

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Al-Yahya held on Monday a phone call with the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, where Al-Yahya expressed sincere congratulations on Araghchi assuming office. During the phone call, Al-Yahya expressed his aspiration to work together towards strengthening bilateral relations in various fields. They also discussed developments on the regional and international arenas. (end) nma

