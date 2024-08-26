L.A.'S Ultimate Premium Tequila And Mezcal Celebration Returns: LA Tequila Fest Takes Flight Saturday, September 7Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LA Tequila Fest- September 7, 2024

The event showcases an exciting lineup of DJs

LA Tequila Fest in the Heart of Downtown Los Angeles

The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation (“AMCFF”) proudly presents its annual signature fundraising event“You Can't Spell Tequila Without LA”

- Brian De La Rosa, Board President of AMCFFLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation (AMCFF ) proudly announces the return of its highly anticipated LA Tequila Fest , set for September 7 at the prestigious LA Center Studios from 1:30 PM to 6:30 PM. This event unites the city's tequila enthusiasts for a day of exceptional celebration and unforgettable flavors.This year, the LA Tequila Fest is thrilled to announce new media and retail partners that will elevate the event to new heights. We proudly welcome Univision Los Angeles properties Univision 34, KLVE 107.5 FM, and KSCA 101.9 FM as our media partners. Our retail partner, ShopSK, will provide exclusive pricing on tequila bottles featured at the festival for attendees, along with generous sponsorships from AltaMed and PepsiCo. The event will showcase an exciting lineup of DJs, including Arian Gavrilis, Zavala, DJ Leenie, and DJ Luijay to keep the energy high.As AMCFF's signature fundraising event, the LA Tequila Fest supports the foundation's scholarship program, primarily benefiting Latinx students who embody the values of hard work, perseverance, and community commitment. This annual tradition celebrates the rich heritage and craftsmanship of Mexico's most iconic spirit and fuels educational opportunities. To date, AMCFF has awarded nearly $1.5 million in scholarships to over 1,400 students, driving generational change in some of the most underserved communities in the San Fernando Valley."We are proud to bring this major event to Southern California, as it underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting disadvantaged students from the East San Fernando Valley. Through this festival, we can provide much-needed financial resources that empower these students to pursue higher education and achieve their dreams," said Brian De La Rosa, Board President of the Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation.Agave enthusiasts from all walks of life come together to enjoy a unique and extraordinary experience-savoring premium tequila and mezcal brands, exploring innovative cocktail creations, and immersing themselves in the rich, vibrant culture that celebrates this iconic beverage, all while supporting a worthy cause.Event Highlights:1. Tequila and Mezcal Tastings: Sample a wide variety of over 85 premium tequila and mezcal brands, from well-established favorites to emerging boutique labels. Immerse yourself in the flavors and nuances of the finest tequilas and mezcals, guided by experts.2. Mixology Demonstrations: Learn from the masters of mixology as they showcase innovative tequila-based cocktails. Witness their creative flair and gain insights into crafting your own signature drinks.3. Authentic Cuisine: Savor delectable Mexican and international cuisine that pairs harmoniously with the complexities of tequila from a wide array of sought-after food trucks. From traditional tacos to all types of world gourmet dishes that pair extremely well with tequila and mezcal, indulge in a culinary journey like no other.4. Music and outdoor games and activities: Enjoy your favorite summer music vibes by some of LA's hottest DJs, and captivating and exciting outdoor games and activities throughout the day. Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere and dance the day away.6. Artisan Market: Explore a bustling marketplace featuring local artisans and vendors offering tequila-related products, handcrafted items, and souvenirs. Discover unique treasures to commemorate your experience.7. VIP Experiences: Elevate your festival experience with exclusive VIP packages, including early access, private tastings, swag bags, and more. Enjoy the festival like a true connoisseur.8. Online Purchases: For the first time, LA Tequila Fest will introduce a convenient QR code from ShopSK, allowing attendees to access exclusive festival pricing on tequila and mezcal bottles with just a quick scan.The Los Angeles Tequila Festival is an inclusive event that welcomes agave enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious newcomers. Whether you're a tequila or mezcal connoisseur or simply eager to explore the world of these renowned spirits, this festival promises an unforgettable experience. Tickets for the Los Angeles Tequila Festival are available for purchase through the festival's official website: . Early ticket booking is highly recommended as this event tends to sell out quickly.For more information about LA Tequila Fest, visit: and follow LA Tequila Fest via social media on Facebook @LAtequilafestival, and Instagram @latequilafest for updates, sneak peeks, and exclusive offers.About The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family FoundationThe Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation (“AMCFF”) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to disadvantaged and low-income students. For 25 years, the AMCFF has been providing scholarships to students who personify the values of hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to the community. AMCFF has awarded nearly $1.5 million in scholarships to over 1,400 scholars in an effort to create generational change among members of underserved communities in Los Angeles. To learn more about AMCFF, please visit .About LA Tequila FestivalThe LA Tequila Fest is AMCFF's signature fundraising annual event that celebrates the culture and craftsmanship of tequila. With a focus on education, tasting experiences, and vibrant entertainment, the festival aims to unite tequila enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the community for a day of indulgence and discovery. For more information, please visit .###

LA Tequila Fest 2024

