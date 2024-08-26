Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology Announces $5 Million Financing To Continue Clinical Trial

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Holliston, MA, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: HRGN) (“Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the to regenerate organs inside the body to treat severe diseases, today announced that it has raised approximately $5 million from a new investor in a private placement of its shares. Additional details are provided below.



The funds will be used to accelerate the clinical development of HRGN's lead product candidate, the HRGN Esophageal Implant, or BEI. The FDA has approved a ten-patient phase one and phase two clinical trial to study the repair of damage to the esophagus in adults caused by cancer or injury. The FDA has indicated a willingness to consider expanding this clinical trial to include pediatric subjects with birth defects in the esophagus once the safety of the implant is shown in adults. Hence, the Company expects the repair of birth defects in the esophagus to be an additional indication for which HRGN will seek FDA approval.

HRGN's Chief Executive Officer, Director and Chairman, Jerry He stated,“I am very pleased to welcome our new strategic investor. This private placement will accelerate our clinical trial and pipeline development. We look forward to making HRGN a success both for its patients and shareholders”.

Details of the Private Placement

On August 19, 2024, Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. (the“Company”) entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (a“Purchase Agreement”) with an investor (the“Investor”) pursuant to which the Investor agreed to purchase in a private placement an aggregate of 1,388,888 shares of common stock for the aggregate purchase price of $5 million and a purchase price per unit of $3.60 (the“Private Placement”).

About Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative-medicine treatments for disorders of the gastro-intestinal system and other organs resulting from cancer, trauma or birth defects. Our technology is based on our proprietary cell-therapy platform that uses a patient's own stem cells to regenerate and restore function to damaged organs. We believe that our technology represents a next-generation solution for restoring organ function because it allows the patient to regenerate their own organ, thus eliminating the need for human donor or animal transplants, the sacrifice of another of the patient's own organs or permanent artificial implants.

We conducted the world's first successful regeneration of the esophagus in a patient with esophageal cancer in August 2017. This surgery was performed by Dr. Dennis Wigle, Chair of Thoracic Surgery at the Mayo Clinic. The results were published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology Clinical and Research Reports in August 2021. The procedure demonstrated that our technology was able to successfully regenerate esophageal tissue, including the mucosal lining, to restore the integrity, continuity and functionality of the esophageal tube.

HRGN has 15 issued U.S. patents, 2 issued in China, 1 issued in Japan, 2 issued in Europe, 2 U.S. orphan-drug designations which can provide seven years of market exclusivity in the US market after market approval from the FDA and 1 EMA orphan drug designation, which can provide ten years of market exclusivity in the European market after market approval from the EMA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are“forward-looking” and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These“forward-looking” statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the capabilities and performance of our products and product candidates; development expectations and regulatory approval of any of the Company's products, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency or otherwise, which expectations or approvals may not be achieved or obtained on a timely basis or at all; and success with respect to any collaborations, clinical trials and other development and commercialization efforts of the Company's products, which such success may not be achieved or obtained on a timely basis or at all. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, the Company's inability to obtain needed funds in the immediate future; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products; plus other factors described under the heading“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 or described in the Company's other public filings. The Company's results may also be affected by factors of which the Company is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in the events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

