Everest Medicines Announces Attendance At The Following September Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Shanghai, China - August 26, 2024 - Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952,“Everest”, or the“Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that Ian Woo, President and Chief financial Officer, will participate in the following September investor conferences:
Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare conference
Dates: September 4-6, 2024
Location: New York City
Format: 1x1 meetings
H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Dates: September 9-11, 2024
Location: New York City
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Timing: September 11, 2024, at 8:00 AM EST
Webcast: Link found here
A replay of the webcast will be posted under the“Presentations and Webcasts” section of the Everest Medicines website.
About Everest Medicines
Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules in the company's core therapeutic areas of renal diseases, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders. For more information, please visit its website at .
