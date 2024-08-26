Everest Medicines Announces Attendance At The Following September Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Shanghai, China - August 26, 2024 - Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952,“Everest”, or the“Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that Ian Woo, President and Chief Officer, will participate in the following September investor conferences:

22nd Annual Global Healthcare

Dates: September 4-6, 2024

Location: New York City

Format: 1x1 meetings





H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Dates: September 9-11, 2024

Location: New York City

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings

Timing: September 11, 2024, at 8:00 AM EST

Webcast: Link found here





A replay of the webcast will be posted under the“Presentations and Webcasts” section of the Everest Medicines website.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules in the company's core therapeutic areas of renal diseases, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders. For more information, please visit its website at .





Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident” and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.