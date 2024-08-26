Careviso Achieves Major Milestone: Over 2 Million Prior Authorizations Completed Since 2018

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- careviso , a leader in healthcare solutions, proudly announces that it has surpassed a significant milestone, completing over 2 million prior authorizations since the company's inception in 2018. This achievement underscores careviso's commitment to streamlining the prior authorization process and enhancing patient access to necessary healthcare services.

In addition to this remarkable accomplishment, careviso has also completed 1 million transparency transactions. This dual milestone reflects the company's belief that optimal patient access to healthcare can only be achieved when prior authorizations and financial transparency work in tandem.

"We are thrilled to reach these milestones, which highlight our dedication to making healthcare more accessible and transparent for patients and providers alike," said Andrew Mignatti, CEO of careviso. "By successfully completing over 2 million prior authorizations, we have demonstrated our ability to reduce the administrative burden on healthcare providers, allowing them to focus on delivering quality care. Simultaneously, our commitment to financial transparency ensures that patients have a clear understanding of their healthcare costs, further empowering them in their healthcare journey."

Prior Authorizations: Streamlining Access to Care

Since its founding, careviso has focused on simplifying the often-complex prior authorization process, a critical step in ensuring that patients receive the treatments they need in a timely manner. Through its innovative platform, seeQer, careviso has improved response times, minimized delays in care, and alleviated administrative burdens for healthcare providers, contributing to improved patient outcomes. This is increasingly relevant in today's healthcare landscape as 94% of providers

report care delays due to prior authorization requirements, and over 12 hours per week are spent completing the avoidable paperwork.

Financial Transparency: A Commitment to Clarity and Trust

careviso's financial transparency transactions have empowered over a million patients and providers with clear, upfront information about healthcare costs. By making financial information accessible and understandable, careviso has fostered greater trust and confidence in the healthcare system, ensuring that financial concerns do not stand in the way of receiving necessary care.

Looking Ahead

careviso began focusing on prior authorizations in the laboratory diagnostic space. The company has expanded outside of the laboratory, offering their platform to other sectors within healthcare. As careviso continues to grow, the company remains committed to advancing its platform to better integrate prior authorizations and financial transparency. With these milestones as a foundation, careviso will continue to innovate, driving towards a future where patient access to healthcare is seamless, informed, and efficient.

About careviso

Founded in 2018, careviso is dedicated to transforming the healthcare experience by streamlining prior authorizations and enhancing financial transparency. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, careviso's platform helps healthcare providers and patients navigate the complexities of healthcare access and costs. To date, careviso has successfully completed over 2 million prior authorizations and 1 million financial transparency transactions, underscoring its role as a trusted partner in healthcare.

