S&P Global To Present At The Barclays 22Nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference On September 9, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ), will participate in the Barclays 22nd Annual Global Services Conference

on September 9, 2024 in

New York, NY. Ms. Cheung is scheduled to speak at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

Mark Grant, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, will join for investor meetings.

Webcast Instructions:

Live and Replay

The webcast will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website

(please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available approximately four hours after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for 90 days. Any additional information presented during the session will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit .

