Global Central Venous Catheter Market To Expand At 6.4% CAGR, Projected To Hit $4.7 Billion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Central Venous Catheter Guide

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Central venous catheter was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $4.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032. Central venous catheters are thin tubes that are inserted into central vein commonly the internal jugular, subclavian, or femoral vein. The central venous catheters are available with various designs such as the single lumen, double lumen, triple lumen and multi lumen. In addition, anti-microbial catheters with the coating of anti-microbial agents are also employed for long term infusion.

For Purchase Inquiry

On the basis of end user, it is classified into hospitals, cancer treatment centers, and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

On the basis of product type, the tunneled catheters segment is projected to exhibit the fastest Central Venous Catheter Market Share growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of tunneled central venous catheters and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of property, the antimicrobial catheters segment is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth during the Central Venous Catheter Market Forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of antimicrobial central venous catheter and rise in the prevalence of cancer.

On the basis of design, the double lumen segment is projected to exhibit the Central Venous Catheter Market Analysis market growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of double lumen central venous catheters and advancements in double lumen catheters.

On the basis of end user, the cancer treatment centers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate due to an upsurge in prevalence of cancer patients. Moreover, increase in number of cancer treatment centers contribute toward the growth of the Central Venous Catheter Market Size.

Download Sample Report

North America dominated the Central Venous Catheter Market Size and is expected to continue the same trend throughout the forecast period owing to high expenditure in the research and development activities by the market players, strong presence of key players, and surge in product launches in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the analysis period owing to increase in the number of patients of kidney failure, which helps to accelerate the demand for central venous catheters, thus fostering market growth. In addition, key players have adopted various strategies such as product launches and distribution agreements to strengthen their foothold in the market and gain a competitive edge.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

List of Key Players :

Becton, Dickinson and Company, AngioDynamics, Inc., Medtronic plc, ICU Medical Inc., Vygon, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Rex Medical, LLC., Asahi Kasei Corporation., B. Braun SE

Top Trending Healthcare Related Reports:

Central Venous Catheter Market

Enzymes Market

Rapid Tests Market

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry

Media Contact:

Contact Us:

David Correa

Wilmington, Delaware, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

...

Web:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.