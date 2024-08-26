Techmediabreaks Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Closes On $2.3M Warrant Exercise

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, has closed on an exercise of certain existing warrants. The exercise consisted of purchasing 505,502 shares of the company's common stock at a reduced exercise price of

$4.60

per share. The company also issued new warrants. According to the announcement, gross proceeds from the exercise of the existing warrants totaled an estimated

$2.3 million before fees and deductions. The company plans to use the funds from the transaction for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the continued rollout of its Evolve(R) product line.

H.C. Wainwright acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

To view the full press release, visit



About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal-pest populations through fertility control. SenesTech invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, as well as Evolve and Evolve Mouse, an EPA-designated, minimum-risk contraceptive for rodents, reflecting the company's mission to provide products that are proactive, safe and sustainable. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households - with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SNES are available in the company's newsroom at



