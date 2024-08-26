Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) Announces CA$1.7M Non-Brokered Private Placement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a leading Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform, today announced a non-brokered private placement. The company will issue up to 50,000,000.00 units, each consisting of one common share priced at CA$0.034 per share and one full share purchase warrant. The announcement noted that each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a common share at a price of CA$0.055 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date. The company aims to raise gross proceeds of up to CA$1,700,000 from the private placement and intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general purposes.

To view the full press release, visit



About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website,

, approved distributors and telecommunications companies. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

