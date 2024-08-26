Currencynewsbreaks Upstream Works To 'Increase Liquidity Potential From International Retail Traders,' Article Reports

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, a MERJ Exchange stock and global trading app, is the next-generation market for maximizing liquidity and investor access, notes a recent article. According to the article, Upstream solves the problems of international facing difficulty depositing shares for secondary trading as well as overseas investors struggling to buy stock on current exchanges. Upstream enables issuers listed on both U.S. and international stock exchanges to dual list their shares, thereby reaching investors outside of their primary markets.



Upstream has a simple onboarding process, the article observes, and gives retail investors the ability to trade stock using an app from anywhere in the world.“Unlike traditional stock exchanges, Upstream eliminates traditional middlemen, payment for order flow, and market manipulation techniques, leveraging smart-contract technology to ensure transparency and fairness,” the article states.“Trading is peer-to-peer, 20 hours a day, five days a week with instant settlement. All of these features work to increase liquidity potential from international retail traders.”

To view the full article, visit



About Upstream

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed securities exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, a National Numbering Agency and a member of ANNA. MERJ is regulated in the Seychelles by the Financial Services Authority, an associate member of the International Association of Securities Commissions (“IOSCO”). MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practices and principles of operations of financial markets. For more information about the company, visit

.

About CurrencyNewsWire

CurrencyNewsWire

(“CNW”)

is a state-of-the-art digital hub that aggregates and disseminates news and information covering the fast-moving financial markets. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers:

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . CNW covers companies, currencies and events that impact traditional fiat currencies and their market dynamics; cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies and digital assets; the Federal Reserve's policies and their influence on financial markets; global economic and monetary trends and their far-reaching influence; regulatory changes and their implication; as well as banking, finance, financial innovations, and investment strategies.

CNW is the central platform for understanding the multifaceted world of currencies and finance.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CurrencyNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CurrencyNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

CurrencyNewsWire

is powered by

IBN