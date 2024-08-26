Tourism Companies Urge Swift Umrah Regulations Amid Bank Guarantee Crisis

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Tourism companies have urgently called for the announcement of new regulations for the upcoming Umrah season. They warned that delays in issuing these regulations could negatively impact companies currently preparing for the season.

Dina Bakry, a member of the Tourism Division at the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce and the General Assembly of the Chamber of Tourism Companies, highlighted that the delay in issuing Umrah season regulations opens the door to illegal entities, which undermines legitimate companies and state rights.

Bakry also pointed out that the guarantee issue, with the ministry imposing a value of EGP 5m, caused a new crisis. She urged for a swift resolution to prevent the exit of many experienced and professional companies from the Umrah season due to inadequate preparation.

Those in the religious tourism sector are awaiting an imminent decision from the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy, regarding Umrah regulations. This decision is crucial for enabling companies to organize trips in a structured manner, avoiding overcrowding and price increases in Saudi Arabia. Previously, the Minister announced the formation of the Supreme Committee for Hajj and Umrah, chaired by Samia Sami, head of the Central Administration for Tourism Companies, with Nasser Turki representing the Egyptian Federation of Tourist Chambers, and Yousri Al-Saudi among others representing the Chamber of Tourism Companies.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Tourism Chambers has called for strict rules to prevent illegal entities from dominating the Umrah season, especially in regional areas, and to enforce the Egyptian Umrah Portal law on violators. Currently, requests for Umrah are within the framework of economic Umrah programs. Companies have yet to announce their plans for marketing Umrah programs or officially announce prices, as they await the issuance of Egyptian regulations governing the Umrah season.