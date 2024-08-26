Consumer And SMB NAS Global Market 2024 To Reach $22.08 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Consumer And SMB NAS Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Consumer And SMB NAS Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The consumer and SMB NAS market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.65 billion in 2023 to $16.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to online community growth, user safety concerns, adherence to regulations, increased e-commerce activities, globalization of online platforms.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The consumer and SMB NAS market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $22.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to social and political changes, real-time moderation requirements, expansion of virtual events, inclusion and diversity, brand reputation management.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Consumer And SMB NAS Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Consumer And SMB NAS Market

The growing remote access work is expected to propel the growth of the consumer and SMB NAS market going forward. Remote access for workforce mobility refers to the capability for employees to access company resources, data, and systems from locations outside the traditional office environment. Remote access is used by consumers, SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses), and NASs (network-attached storage) to access their data and files from locations outside of their local network. This capability enhances flexibility, collaboration, and productivity, especially in the context of remote work scenarios.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the consumer and SMB NAS market include Apple Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., D-Link Corporation, Drobo Inc., Infortrend Technology Inc., iXsystems Inc., Netgear Inc.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the consumer and SMB NAS market. Major companies operating in the consumer and SMB NAS market are focused on developing innovative products with advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market

Segments:

1) By Form: 1-Bay, 2-Bay, 4-Bay, 5-Bay, 6-Bay to 12-Bay

2) By Deployment: On-Premises, Remote Or Cloud, Hybrid

3) By End User: Consumer, Small Office Or Home Office (SOHO), Server Message Block (SMBs), Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the consumer and SMB NAS market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global consumer and SMB NAS market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the consumer and SMB NAS market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Consumer And SMB NAS Market Definition

The consumer and SMB (Server Message Block) NAS (Network-Attached Storage) refers to dedicated file storage that enables multiple users and heterogeneous client devices to retrieve data from centralized disk capacity. These devices needed for storing and processing these video surveillance camera feeds become necessities because 24/7 feeds are difficult to store and process using a direct-attached storage (DAS) appliance.

Consumer And SMB NAS Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Consumer And SMB NAS Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on consumer and SMB NAS market size, consumer and SMB NAS market drivers and trends, consumer and SMB NAS market major players, consumer and SMB NAS competitors' revenues, consumer and SMB NAS market positioning, and consumer and SMB NAS market growth across geographies. The consumer and SMB NAS market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Global Market Report 2024



Managed File Transfer Global Market Report 2024



Server Operating System Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.