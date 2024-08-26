Global Conjugate Vaccine Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conjugate Vaccine Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Conjugate Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The conjugate vaccine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.77 billion in 2023 to $19.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to disease burden, government immunization programs, increased awareness, pediatric vaccination emphasis, preventive healthcare trends.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The conjugate vaccine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $30.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding immunization policies, aging population dynamics, new vaccine indications, global health security concerns, international collaboration, economic development impact.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Conjugate Vaccine Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Conjugate Vaccine Market

The increase in the use of conjugate vaccines for adults is expected to propel the growth of the conjugate vaccine market. Conjugate vaccines are designed to stimulate a strong immune response against bacterial capsular polysaccharides, enhancing the body's defense mechanism against bacterial infections. The use of conjugate vaccines in adults helps reduce the risk of severe illness, complications, and transmission of these bacterial diseases by stimulating a robust immune response.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the conjugate vaccine market include Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bharat Biotech International Limited, Serum Institute of India Private Limited.

Innovation in conjugate vaccines is a key trend gaining popularity in the conjugate vaccine market. Companies operating in the conjugate vaccine market are focused on developing innovative conjugate vaccines to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Monovalent Conjugate Vaccines, Multivalent Conjugate Vaccine

2) By Pathogen: Bacterial, Viral

3) By Disease Indication: Pneumococcal, Influenza, Meningococcal, Typhoid

4) By Patient: Pediatric, Adults

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global conjugate vaccine market in 2023. The regions covered in the conjugate vaccine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Conjugate Vaccine Market Definition

Conjugate vaccines, also known as immunogen conjugates, are advanced immune system modulators widely employed to develop protection against invading pathogens or make particular antibodies against the target molecule. The conjugation process enhances the immune response and allows for a more effective immune system recognition of the pathogen.

Conjugate Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Conjugate Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on conjugate vaccine market size , conjugate vaccine market drivers and trends, conjugate vaccine market major players, conjugate vaccine competitors' revenues, conjugate vaccine market positioning, and conjugate vaccine market growth across geographies. The conjugate vaccine market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cancer Vaccines Global Market Report 2024



DTP Vaccines Global Market Report 2024



Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.