Construction Paints And Coatings Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Construction Paints And Coatings Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Construction Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The construction paints and coatings market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $57.56 billion in 2023 to $60.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing construction activities, urbanization trends, regulatory compliance, economic stability, raw material costs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The construction paints and coatings market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $75.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global recovery post-pandemic, sustainability focus, infrastructure investments, residential and commercial real estate demand, supply chain challenges.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Construction Paints And Coatings Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Construction Paints And Coatings Market

The increasing demand in the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the construction paints and coatings market going forward. The automotive industry refers to the collective economic activities involved in the design, development, production, marketing, sale, and maintenance of motor vehicles. The construction and paints and coatings industries provide essential support to the automotive sector by providing surface protection, corrosion protection, customization, branding, and enhancing both the infrastructure and the aesthetic and functional aspects of vehicles.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the construction paints and coatings market include PPG Industries Inc., Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik, Akzonobel N.V., Sherwin Williams Company, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the construction paints and coatings market. Companies operating in the construction paints and coatings market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Solvent-Borne Technologies, Water-Borne Coating, Power Coating, High Solids/ Radiation Cure, Other Product Types

2) By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyester, Alkyd

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Automotive And Aviation, Medical And Healthcare

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the construction paints and coatings market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global construction paints and coatings market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the construction paints and coatings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Construction Paints And Coatings Market Definition

Construction paints refer to a mixture or dispersion of opaque pigments or powders in a liquid or solvent. Coatings include varnishes and inorganic binders which are examples of additional substances that can be related to paint in their application. In construction paints and coatings are important to prevent and reduce corrosion in buildings, building components, and infrastructure.

Construction Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Construction Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on construction paints and coatings market size , construction paints and coatings market drivers and trends, construction paints and coatings market major players, construction paints and coatings competitors' revenues, construction paints and coatings market positioning, and construction paints and coatings market growth across geographies. The construction paints and coatings market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2024



Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2024



Synthetic Pigments Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.