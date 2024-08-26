Official Announcement! The 2024 China Digital Economy Innovation And Development Conference Will Be Held In Shantou In September

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee proposed“improving the institutional mechanisms for developing new productivity in accordance with local conditions, and improving the systems to promote the deep integration of the real and the digital economy.” As an important driving force for the new productivity, China's digital economy has shown strong momentum. With the accelerated iteration and innovation of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data, the digitalization of industries and the digital transformation of the real economy are continuously deepening, and new models such as digital trade and cross-border e-commerce are constantly emerging, driving the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, and providing an important driving force for the formation of new productivity.

To further implement the important speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the digital economy and the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, promote the digitalization of industries and the digital transformation of the real economy, and promote the deep integration of the real economy and the digital economy, the 2024 China Digital Economy Innovation and Development Conference will be officially held in Shantou on September 26-27.







Guided by the national digital economy development strategy, the conference will focus on new directions and requirements such as“new quality productive forces and new industrialization”, combined with Shantou's“industry and commerce integration” industrial layout, release the advantages of international communication infrastructure and cross-border communication digital foundation, with the theme of“Gathering the global Chinese, creating the digital future – consolidating new productivity”, focusing on industry hotspots such as“artificial intelligence, data elements, cross-border e-commerce, digital trade, cross-border e-commerce, and enterprise going global”, and creating a“1+9+N” activity system, including 1 grand opening ceremony and plenary session, 9 key thematic activities, and N series of characteristic activities.

The opening ceremony will invite academicians, experts, and leading digital economy enterprises to deliver speeches and exchanges on the latest trends in the digital economy, innovative development, digital technology applications, digital-real economy integration, artificial intelligence, and other industry hotspots. The conference will also release reports on digital economy achievements, innovative case collections, and signing ceremonies for key digital economy projects and digital trade ecosystem cooperation. In terms of thematic activities, the conference will focus on frontier industry topics, combine the characteristics and resource endowments of local industries, and jointly hold 9 key thematic activities in areas such as“AI+”, data security, digital trade, digital entertainment, and low-altitude economy with authoritative industry associations and think tanks, analyzing the development trends of the digital economy, precisely matching high-quality resources, and promoting practical exchanges and cooperation. Meanwhile, a series of characteristic activities such as industry cooperation and investment promotion, and“digital rejuvenation” display will also be held.

Since its inception, the China Digital Economy Innovation and Development Conference has always upheld the high-end positioning of“based in Shantou, focused on Guangdong, facing the whole country, and radiating Southeast Asia”, gathering strength to discuss“the digital”, creating a national-level digital economy industry exchange and cooperation platform and an important window for international digital economy cooperation, and building a global digital economy innovation exchange platform with overseas Chinese characteristics. The conference has accumulated more than 2,000 participating enterprises, released more than 20 authoritative digital economy achievements, promoted nearly 100 signed cooperation projects, and achieved a total media reading volume of over 1.4 billion times, playing an important role in promoting digital economy innovation and development, the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, and helping to build a characteristic digital economy ecosystem in the local area. It has become a barometer for the development of China's digital economy and contributed wisdom and strength to promoting the high-quality development of digital economy innovation.

Shantou is integrating into the vast rivers, and the digital world is advancing and knowing the future! We sincerely invite partners from all walks of the industry to gather in Shantou and work together to create a digital future!