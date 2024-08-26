New Energy, Super Intelligent, More Fun: NETA S Shooting Brake Officially Launched

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China – On August 25th, the NETA S Shooting Brake officially went on sale, offering six variants with pure electric and range-extender powertrains. Additionally, the CIIC 800V version, which is the world's first to feature CATL's skateboard chassis technology, has also begun pre-sales.







Apart from its unique exterior design, the NETA S Shooting Brake, as the world's only intelligent range-extender shooting brake, delivers top-tier performance within its price range. The vehicle offers five color options, along with three interior color schemes. The range-extender version is equipped with a large 43.88 kWh battery and the all-new Haozhi HZ-2.0 range extender, providing a pure electric range of over 300 km and a combined range of up to 1,200 km. In terms of performance, the NETA S Shooting Brake features a double-wishbone front suspension and a five-link rear suspension. It also boasts front four-piston fixed calipers and the Haozhi self-developed dual motors, delivering a peak power of 370 kW and a vehicle lifespan of over 1.5 million kilometers.

Regarding dimensions, The NETA S Shooting Brake measures 4,980 mm in length, 2,980 mm in wheelbase, 1,980 mm in width, and 1,480 mm in height, achieving a golden width-to-height ratio of 1.34. The dual-layer trunk offers a capacity of 593 liters, expandable to 1,295 liters with the rear seats folded down. In terms of the intelligent cockpit, the interior maintains a wrap-around design for an immersive experience while further enhancing comfort and luxury. On the intelligent driving front, the NETA S Shooting Brake is equipped with the NVIDIA Orin X high-performance intelligent driving domain controller and Hesai AT128 LiDAR. It supports ACC and full-scenario automatic parking, including mobile app-based parking and retrieval functions, and 50-meter track-back reverse parking, significantly improving the safety of intelligent driving.

The NETA S Shooting Brake CIIC 800V version is the world's first passenger vehicle to achieve mass production with a skateboard chassis based on CTC (Cell to Chassis) battery technology. The CIIC integrated intelligent chassis offers a comprehensive suite of modular configuration solutions and supports highly customizable services. According to the positioning of the NETA S Shooting Brake Pure Electric 800V model, it is matched with a full-stack 800V high-voltage platform, achieving high integration in hardware and a unified approach to the platform architecture and performance, including the powertrain, high-voltage distribution system, and thermal management system. This fully meets the demands of 800V high-voltage charging and discharging. The CIIC chassis in the NETA S Shooting Brake Pure Electric 800V version features CATL's Shenxing ultra-fast charging battery, with a maximum charging rate of 5C. A 5-minute charge provides a range of over 210 km, and charging from 30% to 80% SOC takes just 9.6 minutes, allowing for half a charge in under 10 minutes.

With the official launch of the NETA S Shooting Brake in mainland China, NETA Auto offers consumers the opportunity to fully experience its core philosophy of“technological equality” at a highly competitive price. The company is actively preparing for the overseas sales of the NETA S Shooting Brake, with the goal of bringing this model integrating advanced technology, exceptional performance, fun, and exquisite design to users worldwide. This initiative aims to enhance lives through technological advancements, making intelligent, green, and convenient driving experiences accessible globally.