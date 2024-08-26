Center For Social Dynamics Celebrates The First 60 Graduates Of The Dreams Come True Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Social Dynamics ("CSD") announces its first cohort of college graduates since launching the Dreams Come True program in July 2022. Dreams Come True is a top-tier education benefit that provides the entire workforce at CSD the opportunity to earn an undergraduate or degree fully funded by CSD through participating partner universities.

Clinical Leader Intern, Allyson Javier, receives diploma!

Since launch, almost 370 individuals have enrolled in Dreams Come True.

Of this first graduating cohort, 73% are first-generation college graduates and 74% have pursued degrees in psychology and applied behavior analysis ("ABA"). We are excited to see the future leaders in the field of ABA emerging and to celebrate the hard work and determination of our team members.

"As a first-generation college student, I am deeply grateful for this benefit. It has given me the opportunity to pursue a career in a field I am passionate about without the financial strain that often comes with higher education. This support has been instrumental in jumpstarting my journey toward achieving my dreams."

– Allyson Javier

CSD has a long-standing focus on providing career pathways and education opportunities.

Through our partnership with Strayer University and Capella University, we offer access to over 70 degree programs, ranging from associate to doctoral levels, and to certificate programs, all fully covered by the

CSD education benefit.

Employees can also attend the college of their choice and receive partial funding, including National University's clinician-based cohort model.

"We are incredibly proud of our graduates and their achievements," said Armando Luna Medina, vice president of team engagement at CSD. "Their success is a reflection of their dedication and resilience, and we are honored to have played a part in their journey. We look forward to continuing to support our team members as they pursue their dreams and make meaningful contributions to their communities."

As we celebrate this significant milestone, we remain focused on our mission of opening a world of possibilities for both our clients and our CSD team. We congratulate the first graduating cohort and their families. Developing future leaders is central to our mission of serving our clients well, and we are encouraged to see the motivation and commitment demonstrated by this graduating class.

About the Center for Social Dynamics

The Center for Social Dynamics (CSD) provides services to those with developmental delays, including Autism, in California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and Hawaii. Founded in 2012, CSD delivers personalized, family-based, and culturally sensitive treatments and achieves evidence-based positive outcomes for Autism patients in our communities. Our multidisciplinary team, including behavior analysis, occupational, speech, and psychological therapies, provides individualized and cutting-edge diagnostic and therapy services.

Our mission is to open a world of possibilities for those with Autism and other developmental needs through science, compassion, and humility. For more information, visit .

