Anthony Geisler And Family Unveil New Multipurpose Library At Pegasus School

The Geisler family today announced the opening of the Geisler Family WINGS building, a state-of-the-art multipurpose library and center designed to enhance educational resources for students from pre-K through eighth grade, at The Pegasus School, a non-profit day school in Huntington Beach.

Anthony Geisler and family at the Geisler Family WINGS building ribbon cutting.

"Our family is honored to contribute to a space where children can grow, learn, and explore their potential," said Anthony Geisler . "This building represents more than just bricks and mortar-it's a commitment to the future of our children and the broader community."

The Geisler Family WINGS building, made possible by a generous donation from the Geisler family, nearly doubles the school's existing library space and offers advanced learning tools and support services. The facility features a library, small group study rooms, additional instructional spaces, and offices for learning specialists. A highlight of the new building is the Launch Pad room, which includes a performance stage and a 120-inch digital display wall for dynamic instruction.

The Geisler family's deep connection to The Pegasus School began when they enrolled their eldest daughter in first grade. This project reflects their ongoing dedication to the school's mission and values.

"We see the Geisler Family WINGS building as a beacon of inspiration and growth, embodying our dedication to nurturing individual talents and fostering a lifelong love of learning," added Geisler. "We hope this space will empower students to pursue their passions and build confidence, just as our daughters have."

The Geisler Family WINGS building is a cornerstone of the school's Wonder Inspire Nurture Soar (WINGS) initiative, which focuses on campus renovations funded entirely by community donors. Alongside the new library, the initiative includes campus beautification and the creation of two new outdoor spaces.

