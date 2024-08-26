Recycling Healthcare Plastics: A Conversation With Peylina Chu And Erin Gately

(MENAFN- 3BL) Healthcare facilities generate a significant amount of plastic waste, posing a significant environmental challenge. To address this issue, effective recycling strategies are crucial. In this blog post, we delve into key insights from a fireside chat between Peylina Chu, Executive Director at the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) and Erin Gately, Circular Manager at Iron Mountain, HPRC member since 2022.

Watch the full webinar here .

The Evolution of Healthcare Plastics Recycling

Over the past decade, HPRC's vision has evolved from a narrow focus on recycling pre-patient contact materials to a broader emphasis on circularity within the healthcare industry. The council is now actively investigating the role of advanced recycling in achieving true circularity, while continuing to support mechanical recycling, and beginning to explore opportunities to incorporate patient contact materials into recycling programs. This shift reflects a growing awareness of the environmental impact of plastics and a desire to contribute to a more sustainable future for the healthcare sector.

“Shifting from a linear to a circular model for healthcare plastics is essential for a sustainable future. It requires collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to reducing waste,” states Chu.

Additionally, Peylina Chu highlighted the importance of considering the entire plastic lifecycle, from production to disposal. She emphasized the need to evaluate the suitability of different plastic types for mechanical and advanced recycling technologies to maximize efficiency and reduce contamination. Lastly, HPRC is increasingly recognizing the broader context of the plastics industry and the importance of domestic recycling infrastructure. This expanded perspective will likely inform the organization's future strategies and collaborations.

“China's National Sword Policy in 2018 was a blessing in disguise. It forced many countries, including the US, to take a hard look at how we are managing waste. Suddenly, waste management, specifically around plastics, went from the bottom of the policy agenda right to the top,” says Chu.

Overcoming Challenges and Seizing Opportunities

Implementing effective healthcare plastics recycling programs requires addressing several key challenges:



Economic viability: Creating a sustainable circular economy necessitates financial incentives for all stakeholders involved.

Regulatory hurdles: Compliance with FDA regulations and ISO standards for patient safety can complicate the use of recycled content in healthcare products and packaging. Infrastructure limitations: The limited availability of reverse logistics and advanced plastics sorting infrastructure hinder recycling efforts across all industries.

Despite these challenges, there are promising trends in the healthcare industry:



Increased industry interest: Growing awareness of sustainability issues has led to greater investment in hospital sustainability teams and recycling initiatives.

Technological advancements: Artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced sorting technologies are improving recycling efficiency for both mechanical and advanced recyclers. Collaboration: Partnerships between healthcare facilities, waste management companies, and recycling technology providers are crucial for driving progress.

Companies, such as Iron Mountain, are also creating innovative plastics disposition solutions that divert waste to landfill by recycling any polypropylene or polyethylene plastic into pyrolysis oil.

“To support our healthcare customers and help them achieve their ESG goals, we offer pill bottle and sterilization wrap circular recycling solutions that convert these materials into new plastic products,” says Gately.

Practical Steps for Healthcare Facilities

To effectively incorporate plastics recycling into sustainability goals, healthcare facilities can take the following steps:



Conduct a waste audit: Assess the types and quantities of plastic waste generated to identify recycling opportunities.

Engage stakeholders: Involve staff from various departments, including clinicians, environmental services, and procurement, to build support for recycling initiatives.

Optimize waste management: Collaborate with waste handlers to improve waste collection and sorting processes.

Explore different recycling options: Evaluate the suitability of mechanical and advanced recycling technologies for your facility's plastic waste. Leverage partnerships: Collaborate with suppliers and other healthcare organizations to share best practices and resources.

“Conducting a comprehensive waste audit is the first step towards establishing an effective healthcare plastics recycling program. Understanding the types and quantities of plastic waste generated is essential for developing targeted solutions,” says Chu.

“Building strong partnerships between healthcare facilities, waste management companies, and recycling technology providers is key to driving progress and achieving a circular economy for healthcare plastics,” adds Gately.

Conclusion

By understanding the challenges and opportunities in healthcare plastics recycling, healthcare professionals can play a vital role in building a more sustainable future. By implementing effective recycling programs and embracing innovative solutions, healthcare facilities can reduce their environmental impact and contribute to a circular economy.

“It's time to rethink healthcare plastics. By embracing circularity, we can reduce waste, conserve resources, and protect our planet for generations to come,” concludes Chu.

Ready to take the next step toward a more sustainable healthcare facility? Hospicycle, a comprehensive toolkit developed by HPRC, can guide you through the process of implementing a successful plastics recycling program. From initial planning to program improvement, Hospicycle offers valuable resources and tools tailored to your hospital's specific needs. Explore the Hospicycle toolkit today.

Lastly, check out HPRC's Guiding Principles for Advanced Recycling for guidance on how to best incorporate advanced recycling into your program.