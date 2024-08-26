Chemours: Creating A More Sustainable, Circular Future

MENAFN - 3BL) Chemours, a global leader in delivering innovative performance chemistry, recently released its latest Sustainability Report , highlighting last year's achievements on the company's sustainability journey-including progress towards greater resource efficiency and circularity.

For example, in 2023 the company's Thermal & Specialized Solutions business-a leader in producing refrigerants, thermal management solutions, propellants, blowing agents, and specialty solvents-created an international F-gas Lifecycle Program across the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The program aims to advance the global recovery, reclaim, and reuse of fluorinated gases (F-gases) safely across Chemours' low global warming potential (GWP) OpteonTM products , FreonTM refrigerants, and FM-200TM portfolios.

This program, which began as region and country-specific initiatives, now includes global oversight to drive additional adoption, partnerships, and reclamation. As part of the program, Chemours will complete a global review to identify opportunities for expansion and increased collaboration. This work reinforces Chemours' commitment to supporting a global circular economy and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. It also advances the net zero objectives of Chemours, broader industry, and global legislative bodies through overall emission reduction.

Joe Martinko, President of Thermal & Specialized Solutions at Chemours, emphasized the importance of the program, stating, "We have committed to, and are advancing, significant emission reduction within our gates. Now, we're expanding our focus to emission reduction throughout the product lifecycle.”

F-gases , unlike many "natural" alternatives like ammonia or propane, can be recovered, reclaimed, and reused across multiple applications. This maximizes resource efficiency while minimizing waste and lowering emissions.

“This international F-gas Lifecycle Program will help advance circularity and sustainability around the world, ultimately supporting global climate targets and minimizing impact on our shared planet,” Martinko added.

In addition to offering the potential for circularity, Chemours' portfolio of F-gas technologies plays an important role in decarbonization applications and delivers significant socioeconomic value through innovation, reliability, safety, and efficiency.

Learn more about Chemours sustainability and circularity efforts in its 2023 Sustainability Report titled, “Partnering for Progress.”