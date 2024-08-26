Ratkaj Designs Wins Prestigious Netty Award For Small Agency Of The Year And Best Digital Print Campaign In Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We are delighted to announce that Ratkaj Designs has been recognized for its outstanding work in design at the Netty Awards, one of the most esteemed accolades in the digital age. This year, their exceptional mission-driven work has earned the team at Ratkaj Designs this prestigious award.Ratkaj Designs also won the category of Best Digital Print Campaign for the work done with their client The Brain Injury Association of America [BIAA] . This campaign was created with the patient and accessibility at the forefront.The Netty Awards celebrate achievements in the digital landscape, honoring top companies and leaders across more than 100 distinct categories. It sets a benchmark for excellence and is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and technical prowess demonstrated by the winners.“I was really proud of the work my team did for this design campaign,” says Rochelle Ratkaj Moser, founder of Ratkaj Designs.“This project challenged us to put the faces of BIAA at the forefront, understanding that everyone receiving our message would be on a different part of their brain injury journey. The team needed to get the message across, and this campaign reinforced the idea that there is real power in design.”Our winning entry, Ratkaj Designs tells the story of mission driven branding and the power of design, is groundbreaking work in the field of design. In the face of formidable challenges, Ratkaj Designs crafted visually stunning and emotionally resonant narratives to capture the multifaceted landscape of brain injury for BIAA. They skillfully navigated the intricate nuances of the subject matter, ensuring that their messaging was not only accessible but impactful to those directly affected.From tackling the complexities of the TBI Act renewal to creating assets that transcended boundaries and drove policy change, Ratkaj Designs demonstrated a mastery of storytelling that transcends traditional branding. Their innovative approach not only educated and empowered but also garnered acclaim and recognition.Netty Awards recipients are selected based on a number of factors including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in the respective field. Ratkaj Design's win serves as an affirmation of the hard work, innovative thought, and dedication that was put into these awards.As we celebrate this achievement, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to the incredible team whose talent and commitment made this win possible. We would also like to thank our clients and customers for their unwavering support and trust in our work.For more information about Ratkaj Designs and our award-winning Digital Print Campaign, please visit .###**About Ratkaj Designs**Ratkaj Designs is a renowned full-service visual branding agency, committed to crafting impactful brand identities through brand identity, website development, and print design. Rejecting traditional models, Ratkaj Designs embraces a nimble, collaborative approach, creating immersive brand experiences that captivate audiences and drive results. With a firm belief in storytelling and design, Ratkaj Designs empowers brands of all sizes to stand out in the digital landscape, amplifying their voices and commanding attention in an ever-evolving market. Winners of the Indigo Awards, GDUSA, and more.**About The Netty Awards**Established to celebrate achievement in the digital age, the Netty Awards are one of the most trusted accolades in the industry. Recognizing excellence across over 100 unique categories, the awards honor top leaders and companies that demonstrate creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall impact in their field.Press Contact:Rochelle RatkajFounder...

