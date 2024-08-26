Logitech Announces Future Positive Technology Challenge Winners

(MENAFN- 3BL) LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN JOSE, Calif., August 26, 2024 /3BL/ - Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced today the winners of the annual Future Positive Challenge , a challenge designed to identify disruptive sustainable solutions in electronics. Six companies from around the globe were selected for their trailblazing solutions across printed circuit boards (PCB), batteries, materials, packaging, integrated circuits, and business models.

The winners are:



LITE-ON : A company that transforms multi-layered printed circuit board membranes by reducing material usage, energy consumption, and overall carbon footprint in keyboard devices.

Pragmatic Semiconductor: An alternative to silicon, the company designs and manufactures sustainable, ultra-thin, flexible integrated circuit (FlexIC) technology.

Achelous Pure Metal : A recycling and waste recovery company that recovers lithium-ion batteries and other valuable metals from waste.

TPIPLASTIC : A research and development company focused on developing high-quality post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastic materials in computer products.

Stora Enso : A provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction. Bin-e : A provider of AI-enabled smart recycling bins that are placed in public spaces and designed for easy sorting and simplified recycling.

Logitech continually looks for groundbreaking, next-generation materials, components, and processes to boost the company's Design for Sustainability efforts. Logitech's Future Positive Challenge searches the globe for cutting-edge solutions to engineering and process design challenges in electronic devices. Winners were selected from a wide candidate pool and represent an accomplished group of entrepreneurs and innovators. Each company will be offered the opportunity to work with Logitech on a Proof of Concept collaboration project.

“The Future Positive Challenge was conceived to find breakthrough, disruptive innovations that are integral to advancing lower carbon impact technologies. We congratulate all the companies who presented innovative ideas across a range of areas,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech.“We saw increased interest this year from companies globally, all interested in solving for carbon reduction. We need these solutions to tackle today's engineering challenges. The next step is harnessing and scaling these solutions within Logitech products and across the tech ecosystem to drive the change necessary for a positive future.”

In addition to this year's winners, two additional companies received distinguished recognition for their creative engineering solutions:



Nanoramic , an energy storage company that has identified a solution for eliminating toxic materials used in conventional lithium-ion battery manufacturing Niron Magnetics , a company that combines nanomaterial engineering with metallurgical methods to deliver high performance, rare-earth-free permanent magnets.

The 2025 Future Positive Challenge will re-open again later this year for the 2025 competition. Interested applicants are encouraged to subscribe to receive updates on timing or email ... for more information about next year's challenge. Learn more about all of Logitech's sustainability initiatives in the FY24 Impact Report or on the website .

