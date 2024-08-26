Prime Minister Meets Iran's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Monday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, HE Abbas Araghchi.

They discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, the latest developments in mediation efforts for a ceasefire deal and tensions in the Middle East.

The two sides affirmed the importance of ending the forces' crimes against Palestinians, the war on the Gaza Strip, and the terrorism practiced by settlers in the West Bank, to spare the region the risks of escalation.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated HE Araghchi on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs, wishing him success.