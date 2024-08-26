Son Arrested For Killing Mother In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Aug 26 (IANS) The Gurugram have a 37-year-old son for allegedly killing his elderly mother in village Nurpur in Gurugram, police said on Monday.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Roshni Devi, while the accused son was identified as Ravinder, a native of Nurpur village of Gurugram.

Police said that they received information that a son killed his mother with a sharp weapon.

An official said that following the information, a team from Bilaspur police station reached the spot where they recovered the body of the victim lying on the floor.

Sandeep Kumar, Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said that the police team inspected the scene of the crime and the deceased's daughter told the police through a written complaint that her brother was a drug addict and they had put him in a de-addiction centre.

He said that on her complaint, a case of murder was registered against the accused at the Bilaspur police station.

“On August 16, they brought Ravinder from the de-addiction centre and on Sunday, she received a call from her brother, who informed her that he had killed his mother by hitting her neck with a sharp weapon,” Kumar said.

He added the accused was arrested from the village and during police interrogation, it was found that the accused had asked for money from his mother on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday to buy drugs, but his mother refused to give him money.

“On which he killed his mother by hitting her neck with a sharp weapon,” Spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said.

He said that the T-shirt worn by the accused during the crime was recovered from the possession of the accused and the weapon used in the crime was recovered from the spot, adding that the accused was produced in the court and sent to judicial custody.

"The case is under investigation," he said.