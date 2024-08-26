Cricket Association Of Uttarakhand Announces Inaugural Uttarakhand Premier League

(MENAFN- IANS) Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Aug 26 (IANS) In a landmark move, the Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) on Monday announced the inaugural season of the Uttarakhand (UPL) which will be played in September 2024.

The CAU has revealed that the first-ever season of Uttarakhand's Premier League T20 will feature both men's and women's competitions, with five men's teams and three women's teams vying for the inaugural titles from September 15 to 22. A total of 16 matches will be played at the city's iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, with SSPARK Sports and Entertainment serving as the league's organizers.

With a rise in the quality of cricket and cricketers coming through the state of Uttarakhand, the CAU is aiming to provide a platform for younger players from the state to showcase their talent, and also the chance to rub shoulders with the players who have delivered at the very top level through the Indian Team and stints at various Indian Premier League franchises.

Additionally, to give all the competing teams an equal opportunity to assemble their squad, the UPL Player Draft will be conducted on 1st September 2024 in Dehradun, which will commence with the eight teams (five men's, three women's) picking one marquee player each.

The five men's teams will have the option to choose from six marquee players - Akash Madhwal, Rajan Kumar, Deepak Dhapola, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare and Kunal Chandela. Meanwhile, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut and Mansi Joshi will be the three marquee women's players available to the teams.

Excited about the launch of the Uttarakhand Premier League, Mahim Verma, Secretary of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand reacted, "We are delighted with the response we have received from various stakeholders since the idea of conducting the Uttarakhand Premier League came about. We are proud and extremely excited to be introducing Uttarakhand's first-ever premier T20 competition that will introduce fans and players to an atmosphere which the Indian Premier League is known for.

"It's an atmosphere that helps in the accelerated development of young players, and at the same time, provides the fans with the chance to enjoy entertaining cricket with their loved ones. We have had the privilege of seeing a lot of our players competing at the highest level in the recent past, and we believe that the introduction of the UPL will cement Uttarakhand's position in the domestic cricketing landscape as producers of top talent."

Rajeev Khanna, Founder, SSPARK Sports and Entertainment, added, "It is a landmark development for Uttarakhand as a state to be organizing the Uttarakhand Premier League. It is a competition which will bring out the best cricketing talent from across the state, and provide them with an opportunity to experience what an IPL-like atmosphere feels like.

"The eventual aim for all the young players is to take themselves to the top level and by competing in the UPL, they will have the chance to test themselves. Meanwhile, for the fans of cricket in Uttarakhand, it's an opportunity to enjoy quality cricket, entertainment and a fun day out with their friends and families. We are looking forward to supporting the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand to conduct one of the best-run competitions in the country."