PKWARE Named in 3 Gartner Hype Cycles for Data Security and Privacy

PKWARE , a global leader in automated data security, today announced that it was recognized in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycles for Data Security, Data Privacy, and Digital Sovereignty.

PKWARE's PK Protect solution is the only end-to-end solution that supports an organization's data security posture by discovering and protecting sensitive data across the enterprise. Whether in structured, unstructured, semi-structured, or free-form data formats, PK Protect secures data at its source, ensuring that both static and in-motion sensitive information is protected.

PKWARE CEO (Chief Executive Officer), Spencer Kupferman says; "We are incredibly proud and deeply honored to be recognized in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycles for Data Security, Data Privacy, and Digital Sovereignty. This recognition reaffirms our unwavering allegiance to delivering comprehensive, end-to-end data protection solutions that empower organizations to safeguard their most sensitive information. With PK Protect, we've proven time again our commitment to securing every piece of data at its source, no matter its format or location, embodying our mission to safeguard and preserve the world's most sensitive information."

PKWARE offers the only data discovery and protection solution that locates and secures sensitive data to minimize organizational risks and costs, regardless of device or environment. Our ultra-efficient, scalable software is simple to use on a broad range of data types and repositories, enabling precise, automated visibility and control of personal data, even in the fastest-moving, most complex IT (Information Technology) environments. With more than 1,200 customers, including many of the world's largest financial institutions, retailers, healthcare organizations and government agencies,

PKWARE continues to innovate as an award-winning global leader in data discovery, security, and compliance.

To learn more, visit pkware .