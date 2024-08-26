Family Members Returning From Funeral Among 7 Killed In Two Andhra Accidents

(MENAFN- IANS) Tirupati, Aug 26 (IANS) Seven people were killed and five others in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district on Monday, said.

Five persons were killed in the accident that occurred on Guvvalacheruvu Ghat Road when a car collided with a container truck. Four persons travelling in the car and the container truck driver were killed in the collision, which took place near Chintakommadinne.

Tragedy struck the family travelling in the car as they were returning from the funeral of a relative. They hailed from Konnepalli village in Chakrayapet mandal of the same district. Police sent the bodies for autopsy. The driver of the container truck was yet to be identified. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another accident, two persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling overturned.

The accident occurred near Chintagunta in Dhuvuru mandal in the same district as the car was heading to Tirumala from Kurnool. Five others were injured in the accident.

Police said the car overturned after the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle.

A police officer said they had registered a case and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, a young woman was killed in a road accident in neighbouring Telangana. The accident occurred in RL Nagar under Keesara Police Station limits in Medchal Malkajgiri district near Hyderabad. According to police, an autorickshaw hit a motorbike and the woman riding the pillion fell on the ground and got crushed under an RTC bus coming from behind. The bus tyre passed over the head of the woman and she died on the spot.

She was identified as Ramya. Kaushik, who was riding the bike, was critically injured. His condition is stated to be critical. A case was registered at Keesara Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.