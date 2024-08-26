Capstone Partners Appoints Ken Wasik As Co-Head Of Investment Banking To Support Ongoing Strategic Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Partners, a leading middle firm, has announced a significant appointment within its management team.

Ken Wasik , Managing Director and Head of Consumer Products Banking, will now also serve as Co-Head of Investment Banking. With this role, Wasik will expand his managerial scope to include oversight of all investment banking activity across the firm, from deal origination to execution and closing. Wasik will share the role with current Head of Investment Banking, Paul Janson , effective immediately.

With nearly 25 years of investment banking experience, Wasik has been a key member of Capstone's management team since

joining the firm

in the second half of 2020. He has been instrumental in the growth of the firm's Consumer practice, helping drive a total M&A transaction value of more than $2.8 billion in Consumer-industry transactions since joining the firm. His expertise has been recognized and highlighted by various industry outlets and organizations, most recently IMAP , The New York Times , and Pitchbook .

In his new position, Wasik will work closely with the firm's standing Co-Head of Investment Banking, Paul Janson, to drive deal execution strategy across the firm. Together, they will oversee all aspects of investment banking operations and help guide strategy for the firm's 12 industry groups and 5 service lines. This move is part of the firm's ongoing efforts to optimize cohesion across teams and provide an exceptional full-service experience to its clients, partners, and staff.

"I am honored by this opportunity to help steer one of the leading and most dynamic investment banks on Wall Street," commented Wasik. "I look forward to furthering Capstone's collective goal of providing the most thoughtful, constructive advice and execution for our clients, and the ideal career paths and working environment for our employees. Working closely with Paul Janson, one the most accomplished Heads of Investment Banking on the Street, is truly a privilege."

Janson, Co-Head of Investment Banking at Capstone, added, "Ken's track record, coupled with his passion for this industry and strength in organizational leadership, make him an exemplary fit for this role. As the leader of one of Capstone's largest industry banking groups, he has a deep understanding of the firm's strategy and aligns well with its continued growth plans. We're confident that this appointment will be extremely beneficial to both our clients and the entire Capstone team."



ABOUT CAPSTONE PARTNERS

For over 20 years, the firm has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors through each stage of the company's lifecycle. Capstone's services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across the U.S. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams. Capstone is a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN ). For more information, visit .

