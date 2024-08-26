Judicate West Adds Mediator Jeffrey A. Rudman In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California's leading providers of private dispute services, has added Jeffrey A. Rudman, Esq. to its roster of neutrals. Rudman is based out of the Los Angeles office and available statewide as a mediator and arbitrator.



“Every so often, you come across a mediator who simply stands out, and you think, 'They've got something special!'” said Rosemarie Drohan, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West.“Jeff's extensive background in personal injury and employment law and his deep passion for helping people find paths to resolution set him apart. His calm demeanor naturally encourages trust and openness, making him someone with whom others feel comfortable. These qualities, combined with his unwavering dedication, make him an outstanding choice for handling complex and emotionally charged cases."

Rudman has 26 years of experience in personal injury and employment matters. He founded his own boutique trial law firm, The Rudman Law Firm APC, in 2010, specializing in catastrophic injury and wrongful death claims. He has successfully handled more than 1,000 cases involving vehicle accidents, premises liability, product liability, and dangerous conditions of public property. In 2023, he pivoted to Rudman Mediation, where he focused solely on dispute resolution.

Rudman has served as a Los Angeles Superior Court settlement officer for both the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA) Settlement Program and Resolve Law LA, successfully settling dozens of matters. He has served on CAALA's Executive Committee for a decade, including as president in 2020. Rudman was a member of Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), serving on the board of governors in 2015 and 2020. In 2020, he joined the Los Angeles Superior Court Working Group, assisting the court in navigating various challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2024, Rudman received mediation training from the U.S. District Court Mediation Panel, and in 2022, he earned a certificate in“Mediating the Litigated Case” from the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution at the University of Pepperdine School of Law. He earned his J.D. from Loyola Law School (1998) and his B.A. from the University of California, Santa Barbara (1995).

