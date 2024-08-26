V3V Ventures Invests In U2U Network And Crosscurve By EYWA To Drive Innovation In Blockchain And Defi

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) V3V Ventures backs U2U and CrossCurve by EYWA, enhancing blockchain and DeFi innovation with strategic investments.

Singapore, Singapore, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V3V Ventures (V3V.com) , a Singapore-based venture capital firm, announced significant investments in the seed round of two cutting-edge companies: U2U Network, a blockchain infrastructure platform, and CrossCurve by EYWA, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. These strategic investments aim to support both companies in their missions to revolutionize their respective industries through advanced technology.











Serge Przhevalsky, Partner at V3V Ventures, commented:“These new investments continue to drive our fund forward. We see great potential in U2U and CrossCurve and are committed to helping them with promotion through our network and advertising resources that we have built on major platforms over the past year. By the end of this year, we plan to increase the pace and check the size of our investments as more high-potential projects decide to partner with us.”

Investment in U2U Network

U2U Network is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology with scalable infrastructure solutions. The platform utilizes the Helios consensus algorithm, enabling the U2U Chain to handle up to 72,000 transactions per second with low latency and high throughput. U2U Network's EVM compatibility allows seamless onboarding of dApps, while its Subnet technology offers decentralized services for IoT, decentralized identity (DID), and micro-payments. This investment will bolster U2U Network's efforts in providing secure, scalable, and efficient blockchain solutions for real-world applications.

Investment in CrossCurve

CrossCurve by EYWA is a DeFi protocol designed to offer innovative financial services, including decentralized exchanges, lending, and staking. The platform focuses on providing high liquidity and secure transactions, enabling users to manage their digital assets efficiently. With this investment, CrossCurve aims to expand its suite of DeFi services, enhancing user experience and broadening its market reach.

About V3V Ventures

V3V Ventures is a Singapore-based venture capital firm dedicated to investing in innovative companies with the potential to transform industries. With a strong focus on Web3 and crypto projects, V3V Ventures also supports other disruptive business models. The firm supports entrepreneurs and startups in achieving their growth ambitions through strategic investments and guidance.

