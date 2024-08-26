Associa Canada Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ont., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Canada is thrilled to announce it has been CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work®. This prestigious certification is a significant achievement, as it is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Associa Canada. This year, an impressive 79% of employees reported that Associa Canada is a great place to work-19 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Associa Canada stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Associa has long been recognized for its strong leadership and dedication to excellence in community management. This certification as a Great Place to Work® further solidifies its reputation as not only a leader in the industry but also an employer of choice.

About Associa Canada

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Attachment

Great Place To Work CertificationTM

CONTACT: Tiffany Mershae Associa 972-661-4429 ...