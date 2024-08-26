PEOPLE And Great Place To Work Name SCAN To Companies That Care List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCAN, a diversified nonprofit healthcare company that operates SCAN Plan , one of the nation's largest and fastest growing nonprofit Medicare Advantage health plans, is proud to announce that it has been honored by Great Place To Work and PEOPLE magazine as one of the 2024 Companies that Care . SCAN was ranked among the top 25 out of 100 American companies selected for this recognition."At SCAN, our employees are central to our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent," stated Dr. Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.“We are truly grateful for this recognition, as it reflects the dedication of our valued team members to our mission, members and communities.”The PEOPLE Companies that Care List is highly competitive and based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 8.2 million employees. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Earning a spot on the Care List means that SCAN has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country.“We are thankful to our employees for sharing their invaluable feedback,” emphasized Lindsay Crawley-Herbert, SCAN's chief people officer.“We place immense importance on nurturing a workplace culture that fosters growth, opportunity, and honors diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging and are continually inspired by the voices of our workforce. We recognize that the satisfaction and well-being of our employees directly translate to exceptional service for our members.”In addition to this award, SCAN Group's award-winning Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, was named to Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work list for 2024, two years in a row, and to the 2024's Diversity Leader Organizations. In 2023, SCAN was also named to Modern Healthcare's Top Innovator Organization list for 2023 and as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Millennials List for 2024.Earlier this year, SCAN was also certified as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year, where 93% of employees reported that SCAN is a great place to work as compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.“What these companies prove is that taking care of your workforce is an investment - not a cost,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“And companies that do it the right way will reap the benefits: more engagement, faster innovation, and a healthy bottom line.”To learn more about how SCAN supports its members and communities, check out its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance report.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group's Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation's foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 277,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN's care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.About the PEOPLE Companies that Care ListGreat Place To Work selected the 2024 PEOPLE Companies that Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 8.2 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Of those, more than a million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey. Read the full methodology.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

