Principle Health Systems Acquires Biostat Imaging, Expands Service Capabilities Across Texas And Beyond

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle Systems, the leading provider of mobile laboratory services to long-term care facilities in Texas, is proud to announce the of BioStat Imaging, a mobile imaging provider based in Dallas, Texas. This strategic acquisition underscores Principle's commitment to offering comprehensive, high-quality diagnostic services to the long-term care community.

As the premier laboratory for long-term care facilities in Texas, Principle Health Systems has built a reputation for excellence, reliability, and innovation. With the addition of BioStat Imaging, Principle is set to extend the same level of quality and innovation to mobile imaging services. This acquisition allows Principle to offer a one-stop solution for both laboratory and imaging needs, ensuring that patients and providers receive seamless, timely, and accurate care.

James Dieter, CEO of Principle Health Systems, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition:

"We are excited to welcome BioStat Imaging into the Principle family. This acquisition is a significant step forward in our mission to improve outcomes and experiences for patients and providers. With BioStat's expertise in mobile imaging and our leading position in long-term care laboratory services, we are uniquely positioned to provide a comprehensive service that no one else in Texas can match. Immediately out of the gate, we are excited to introduce the first-ever customer portal that allows providers to order and view lab and imaging results in one centralized location. This is the first of several innovations we are committed to bringing to market in 2024."

The customer portal represents a breakthrough in healthcare technology, allowing Principle's clients to access a wide range of services more efficiently than ever before. This innovation not only simplifies the workflow for healthcare providers but also ensures that patients receive faster and more accurate diagnoses and treatments.

BioStat Imaging's co-founder and COO, Brent Brudwick, also shared his excitement about the partnership:

"Joining forces with Principle Health Systems is an exciting opportunity for BioStat Imaging. We've always been committed to providing top-notch mobile imaging services, and now, with the resources and reach of Principle, we can expand our services to all of Texas and beyond. We look forward to being part of a team that shares our passion for innovation and quality in healthcare."

This acquisition marks a new chapter for both companies, as they unite to bring the highest standard of care to long-term care facilities. Principle Health Systems remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing healthcare delivery and ensuring that every patient receives the best possible care.

About Principle Health Systems

Principle Health Systems is the leading provider of mobile laboratory services for long-term care facilities in Texas. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer service, Principle is dedicated to improving outcomes and experiences for patients and providers alike. Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to excellence, Principle continues to set the standard in the healthcare industry.

About

BioStat Imaging

BioStat Imaging is a premier provider of mobile imaging services, offering a wide range of diagnostic imaging solutions directly to patients in long-term care facilities. Known for their reliability and commitment to quality, BioStat Imaging has become a trusted partner for healthcare providers seeking to deliver top-notch care to their patients.

SOURCE Principle Health Systems