VERITY INVESTMENT PARTNERS REACHES $1 BILLION IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & NAMED WORTH MEDIA TOP 300 RIA FIRM 2024

Verity Partners

(VIP ), a boutique investment advisory firm serving high net-worth individuals and families, is pleased to announce that it has been named to Worth Media's Top 300 RIA firms in the U.S.*

It was one of only two firms in South Carolina to earn this accolade.

Will and Paula Verity founded Verity Investment Partners 22 years ago in Beaufort, SC. The employee-owned firm started with humble beginnings, and throughout the years, has expanded to operations in Bluffton, SC, Edwards, CO and San Antonio, TX.

Today, 14 team members serve clients located across the U.S., and the firm surpassed $1 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) as of July 11, 2024.

"Reaching $1 Billion in AUM is a significant milestone for our firm, and we're proud that Worth Media has recognized us as one of the top RIA firms in the United States," said Chief Executive Officer, Will Verity.



Verity Investment Partners helps its clients envision, plan, and invest in their future. The firm's dividend growth investment approach is designed to provide clients with a growing stream of dividend income that can be used to create financial freedom. Says Will, "We view every dollar of dividend income that our clients receive as a dollar of financial freedom. While we are pleased to reach $1 billion of assets under management, our long-term BHAG (Big Hairy Audacious Goal) is to generate $1 billion of 'financial freedom' for our clients."

VIP recently surpassed the mark of delivering $200 million of "financial freedom" to their clients through their dividend growth investment approach. The approach seeks to create a stream of investment income that grows each year while keeping principal intact to grow over the long-term. The investment income can be used to fund life or reinvested as additional savings. VIP believes that this combination of short-term income and long-term growth enables their clients to live their lives with greater confidence and peace of mind through all market environments.

"We seek to help our clients create the financial freedom they need to live their best life," said Verity.



Worth Media started their Top 300 list of RIA firms in 2002 but relaunched the list in 2024 with a more substantive, data-driven approach.

Firms did not apply but rather, Worth Media evaluated over 41,000 US-based firms and narrowed to 300 based on 4 criteria.

Firms had to meet a minimum of $500 AUM, handle predominantly high net-worth clients, have independence from broker-dealers, and have substantial planning clientele.

There were no required fees associated with earning the spot on the list.

"Wealth Advisors have always been an essential part of our community," states Worth CEO, Josh Kampel. "The new Leading Advisors list is our way of acknowledging the top organizations who have demonstrated excellence in their field."

Worth Media publishes a quarterly print magazine and news on business and finance, technology, and lifestyle on their website, worth.

About Verity Investment Partners:

Verity Investment Partners is a boutique Investment Advisory firm that is based in Beaufort, South Carolina, with additional offices located in Bluffton, South Carolina, Edwards, Colorado and San Antonio, Texas. Verity advisors apply a holistic approach to investment management that encompasses financial planning, investment strategy, and ongoing portfolio management. The firm specializes in structuring dividend growth investment solutions designed to deliver targeted levels of annual income and income growth while keeping principal invested to grow long-term.



The company began in 2002 under the leadership of Will and Paula Verity and has grown to include 14 team members and $1 Billion in assets under management as of July 11, 2024.

To learn more about Verity Investment Partners, please visit .

* Verity Investment Partners has been named to Worth Media's Top 300 RIA firms in the U.S. Verity did not compensate Worth for inclusion in the selection process but was included based on 2023 Assets Under Management. Verity has paid Worth a fee for using of the badge and access to additional resources since selected.

The list was launched on May 11th, and it was based on 2023 SEC filings.

Discovery Data was the 3rd party who created and tabulated the rating.

