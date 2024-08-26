Steve Harvill Unveils The Game-Changing“DECISION FILTER” At Creative Ventures: Changing How Businesses Think

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steve Harvill

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Steve Harvill , top business strategist and best-selling author of "The 21 Secrets of Million Dollar Sellers, " explains that in an age where each day demands thousands of decisions, businesses often find themselves overwhelmed by the complexity of making the right choices. While it's widely speculated, though not scientifically confirmed, that humans make approximately 35,000 decisions daily, many-such as what to wear or eat-are almost automatic. However, the decisions that drive businesses require much more thought, strategy, and a robust process.

For years, leading business strategist and author Steve Harvill has been astonished by how many organizations lack a clear, systemic approach to decision-making. "When I ask clients to explain their decision-making process, I'm often met with hesitation, uncertainty, and a lack of a definable system. That's a problem," Harvill says. "We all want to support good decisions and mitigate bad ones, but attempting to do this without a system is sheer folly."

Recognizing this critical need, Harvill and his team at Creative Ventures have refined a simple yet powerful decision-making tool: the“DECISION FILTER.” This method has been successfully implemented for over 20 years, and many of Harvill's clients now consider it essential before taking any significant action.

How the DECISION FILTER Works:

1. Define the issue with acute clarity.

2. Create three key criteria that will lead to a successful decision. (This takes TIME.)

3. Pass any idea, problem, or solution through the three criteria. (This takes discipline.)

If an idea meets ALL three criteria, it's a GO; otherwise, it is stored for later consideration.

This simple, disciplined process is designed to help businesses navigate complex decisions with confidence, clarity, and speed. "We've seen the DECISION FILTER transform decision-making from a chaotic guessing game into a structured and strategic process," Harvill notes. "It's a game-changer for any organization looking to make smarter, more effective choices."

With the DECISION FILTER, Creative Ventures continues to empower businesses to achieve their goals by making decisions that are not just good-but the best possible.

For more information or to implement the DECISION FILTER in your organization, click here .

Creative Ventures is a leading strategic consulting firm that has pioneered innovative methods and techniques to help companies achieve their fullest potential for over 35 years. Under the leadership of Stephen Harvill, the firm has guided businesses of all sizes, from Fortune 100 giants to emerging start-ups, toward extraordinary success.

As one of the industry's foremost educators, consultants, and strategists, Steve Harvill specializes in helping companies unlock the potential of their human capital and overall organizational capacity. While some changes are significant, Stephen often begins with small, creative steps that lead to remarkable results.

Steve and his Creative Ventures team bring their innovative approaches to a global client roster that includes IBM, General Mills, Wells Fargo, Pepsi, Southwest Airlines, Samsung, and JCPenney.

