CCL Label Debuts Innovative RFID Solutions At Labelexpo 2024 With Checkpoint Systems

Checkpoint Systems, a global leader in RFID

and loss prevention solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in Labelexpo 2024. As part of CCL Label, a global leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions, this action reinforces our commitment to innovation in the smart labeling market. We invite all attendees to visit us at Booth 5219

and explore our innovative RFID solutions

designed to revolutionize multiple industries.

Checkpoint Systems and CCL attending Labelexpo Americas 2024

At Labelexpo 2024, Checkpoint Systems will present an extensive selection of RFID labeling options to meet the needs of various industries like retail, supply chain and logistics, service, or food and beverage, among others. These solutions are designed to enhance tracking, improve inventory management, and boost security, driving efficiency and innovation across various operations.

Our exhibit will feature not only RFID labeling but also a suite of solutions that optimize the implementation of RFID labels , like:



RFreshID, an RFID Food Waste Solution: Ensures perishable items' extended shelf life and freshness, contributing to food safety and waste reduction.

EAS intel for Loss Prevention : Advanced Electronic Article Surveillance systems designed to prevent theft and enhance inventory accuracy. Bottle ID for Liquids, an RFID Bottle Digitalization: Precise identification and tracking technology for liquid products, ensuring quality control and regulatory compliance.

In addition to our presence at the show, Checkpoint Systems is excited to announce its participation in the AWA & AIPIA Smart Labeling Seminar , co-located with Labelexpo. Louis Parker, RFID Market Development Manager at Checkpoint, will join other industry leaders in the panel discussion titled "Smart and RFID Labels: Challenges and Optimization" on September 9th at 12:00 PM CST . The panel, moderated by Eef de Ferrante, Managing Director at AIPIA, will provide insights on innovations addressing market needs and challenges.

As part of the largest label company in the world, Checkpoint Systems aims to provide comprehensive solutions that drive operational efficiency and business growth. This commitment demonstrates our dedication to providing innovative solutions that satisfy our clients' changing needs.

"Labelexpo 2024 is an excellent platform for us to introduce our latest RFID innovations,"

said Mariano Tudela, Vice President Sales MAS Worldwide at Checkpoint Systems. "Being part of CCL Label enables us to offer a holistic approach to RFID solutions, enhancing the capabilities of customers across various industries. We look forward to engaging with industry professionals and demonstrating the transformative potential of our technologies."

Don't miss the opportunity to discover groundbreaking RFID solutions at Labelexpo 2024. Visit Checkpoint Systems at Booth 5219 from September 10-12 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago. We look forward to welcoming you and exploring how our solutions can elevate your business operations.

About Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Checkpoint Systems, a division of CCL Industries, is a global leader in RFID/RF-driven loss prevention, inventory control & traceability, branding, supply chain management and business data intelligence solutions. Its +50 years' expertise are behind its unique combination of cloud-based SaaS, connected hardware, labels and tags offering intelligent solutions that bring clarity and efficiency to companies, from source to shop.

Checkpoint's range of technological solutions offers retailers and brands - from several markets such as food & beverage, apparel & footwear, general merchandise, health & beauty, supply chain & logistics -among others- a connected approach to profitability and more seamless and engaging shopper experiences.

To find out more go to



About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses, and consumers, employs over 25,700 people and operates over 213 production facilities in 43 countries, with corporate offices in Toronto (Canada) and Framingham (Massachusetts). For more information, visit



