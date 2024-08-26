(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industrial 4.0 and precision engineering are driving demand for wire cutting machines.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research, , Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wire cutting machine (проволока для резки машины) generated US$ 2.9 billion in 2023 . The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 5.2 billion by then.

Many industries, such as electronics, aerospace, and automobiles, require the cutting of wires with extreme precision. Machines provide higher precision than human methods, hence the need for wire cutting machines.

As industries, including electronics, medical devices, and aerospace, demand smaller, lighter, and more intricate components, wire cutting machines will specialize in micromachining and ultra-precision cutting. As a result, the development of wire EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining) and laser cutting technologies will advance in order to achieve sub-micron levels of accuracy.

Designed to handle a wider range of materials, geometries, and cutting needs, future wire cutting machines will be more adaptable and multifunctional. The adaptive tooling system and modular platform will increase production flexibility and enable rapid reconfiguration for various applications.

Additive manufacturing (3D printing) continues to gain popularity in a wide range of industries, and wire-cutting machines can be used to process printed parts in post-processing operations, including wire EDM removing support structures, polishing surfaces, and precision machining.









Key Findings of Market Report



In 2023, North America was the region with the highest growth rate

The Asia Pacific experienced substantial market growth in 2023.

In Germany, hybrids and electric cars are outstripping conventional cars, which is driving demand for wire cutting machines in the market.

In terms of machine type, demand for wire cutting machines is likely to come from CNC wire cutting machines. A large share of the market is expected to come from direct sales of wire cutting machines.

Global Wire Cutting Machine Market: Growth Drivers



The advent of Industry 4.0 has resulted in an unprecedented demand for automation among businesses. Wire cutting devices play a significant role in the adoption of automated manufacturing processes.

With global industrialization advancing, there will be a growing need for machinery and equipment. CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines, laser cutting, and ultrasonic cutting technologies are continually being developed, thereby contributing to increased efficiency, precision, and versatility in the wire cutting machine market.

Consumer demand for increasingly customized items is forcing manufacturers to provide extremely personal solutions. In order to meet the increasing need for individualization, wire cutting machines are capable of cutting wires in a variety of sizes, shapes, and materials.

Wire-cutting machines reduce labor costs and material waste by optimizing the cutting process. As a result of their cost-effectiveness, manufacturers seeking to increase profits find them appealing investments. Several strict safety laws govern the automotive and aerospace industries, which require sophisticated machinery to ensure worker safety and comply with industry standards. Wire-cutting machines with safety features and compliance with local laws are in demand.

Global Wire Cutting Machine Market: Regional Landscape



Wire cutting machines are expected to be in high demand in North America. As labor costs rise overseas, supply chain disruptions occur, and companies want more control over production processes, reshoring manufacturing operations to North America is becoming more common. As companies bring manufacturing back to the region, they require advanced machinery like wire cutting machines to support their production needs.

A variety of applications, such as cable cutting and preparation, are being supported by ongoing infrastructure development initiatives, such as transportation, building, and telecommunications networks. Advanced manufacturing technological research and development are centered in the United States. Businesses in the region constantly invest in innovation in order to remain competitive, which supports the use of state-of-the-art wire cutting machines.

A strict quality and safety regulation governs the North American industry in terms of quality and safety. Wire cutting equipment that provides high precision, dependability, and regulatory compliance is attractive to manufacturers of medical devices, automobiles, and aerospace.

Companies are embracing automation solutions at a rapid pace in an effort to reduce labor costs and increase productivity. Due to their crucial role in automating production processes, wire cutting machines are in high demand across the region. Government programs that encourage innovation, technological adoption, and manufacturing competitiveness are also contributing to the market expansion of wire-cutting machines in North America. The government offers businesses incentives such as tax rebates for capital investments, which encourage them to invest in sophisticated equipment like wire cutting equipment in order to grow their business.

Global Wire Cutting Machine Market: Competitive Landscape

Innovation in multi-axis wire cutting machines is a major focus of wire cutting machine manufacturers. As well as providing wire cutting machines for various industries, they offer different types of multi-strand wire cutting machines.

Key Players Profiled



Sodick

Makino Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

GF Machining Solutions Management SA Mold Masters

Key Developments

In February 2024, Makino unveiled the UPX400 wire EDM machine, designed specifically for new energy vehicles (NEV), such as smoother battery components, uniform housings, and quieter gears.

Global Wire Cutting Machine Market: Segmentation

Machine Type



CNC Wire Cutting Machine EDM Wire Cutting Machine

Operation Type



Automatic

Semi-automatic Manual

Cutting Method



Mechanical Method

Electrical Method

Laser Method Abrasive Method

Technology



CNC Wire Cutting Machine

PLC-controlled Wire Cutting Machine Traditional Wire Cutting Machine

End-use Industry



Automotive

Electronics

Construction

Aerospace

Telecommunication Others (Defense, etc.)

Distribution Channel



Direct Sales Indirect Sales

Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

