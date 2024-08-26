Athletico Physical Therapy Recognized For Commitment To Quality Patient Outcomes By CMS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recognition marks Athletico's fifth consecutive year participating in nation's premier quality program

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy, a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes, has been recognized again this year by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for exceptional performance within the Merit Incentive Payment System (MIPS) program. Athletico's 2023 performance demonstrates its clinicians' commitment to providing high-value care for the Medicare population, while achieving top-tier scores in the national's premier quality payment program.

"Athletico's participation in this important quality program reflects our clinicians' dedication to providing outstanding care and better health outcomes," said Dan Guill, CEO of Athletico. "In addition to delivering excellent results, our patients benefit by receiving high quality and cost-efficient care that is nationally recognized, without having to pay additional out-of-pocket costs. We are proud of and look forward to continuing our leadership role in showcasing the long-term value and effectiveness of physical therapy to our patients and communities."

Under the MIPS program, clinicians at Athletico branded locations voluntarily reported outcomes data across its eligible network of clinics in 2023. These results further underscore Athletico's commitment to driving value and best-in-class outcomes. In addition, this period represented a transitional year for Athletico's recent acquisitions. The company extended its partnership with NextGen Healthcare , creating the opportunity for the organization to participate in the program in new markets, including across its Pivot Physical Therapy branded clinics located throughout the Eastern Region.

"We are incredibly proud of our clinicians' efforts to improve clinical outcomes for our patients, which has the effect of reducing healthcare costs while improving their quality of life," added Brian Kelly, Vice President of Clinical Systems at Athletico. "While this was a transitional year as we completed the integration of our Pivot clinics to the NextGen Healthcare system, we anticipate a substantial incentive payment and continued strong performance from our clinicians in 2024."

The CMS Quality Payment Program and MIPS reward providers for driving value, achieving excellence in clinical outcomes, improving population health, reducing healthcare costs, and empowering patients to take an active role in their healthcare journey. The MIPS program is a cost-neutral program, which provides financial incentives to eligible clinicians who promote value and high-quality care for the Medicare population.

