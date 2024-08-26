Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Access Security Broker (CASB) Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Access Security Broker (CASB) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cloud access security broker (CASB) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.47 billion in 2023 to $13.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased cybersecurity concerns, regulatory compliance requirements, shift to remote work environments, increased complexity of cloud environments, mobile device proliferation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cloud access security broker (CASB) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $26.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to compliance with data privacy regulations, increasing emphasis on insider threat prevention, granular visibility and control enhancement, compliance automation and governance.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Market

The growing number of cloud-based apps in small and medium-sized organizations is expected to propel the growth of the cloud access security broker (CASB) market in the coming future. Cloud-based apps are software that consumers access largely over the internet, implying that at least a portion of it is administered by a server rather than the users' local workstations. The increasing number of cloud-based apps in small and medium-sized organizations expands the cloud access security broker (CASB) market as it is used in regulating cloud consumption across devices and cloud apps, protecting against attacks, and safety and safeguarding information.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cloud access security broker (CASB) market include Protegrity Inc., Skyhigh Security, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Broadcom Corporation, Imperva Inc.

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the cloud access security broker (CASB) market. Major companies operating in the cloud access security broker (CASB) market are focused on developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Solution: Control and Monitoring Cloud Services, Risk and Compliance Management, Data Security, Threat Protection, Other Solutions

2) By Service: Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, Software as a Service

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application Areas: Governance, Risk, and Compliance, Data Security, Application Security, Other Application Areas

5) By End-use: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail And Consumer Goods, Education, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cloud access security broker (CASB) market in 2023. The regions covered in the cloud access security broker (CASB) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Market Definition

A cloud access security broker (CASB) refers to a software program or application that serves as a conduit across an organization's premises or off-site network and a cloud provider's infrastructure to evaluate cloud traffic and enhance the reach of its security rules. A CASB is used to regulate cloud consumption across devices and cloud applications, protect against threats, and help assure regulatory compliance and data protection.

Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud access security broker (CASB) market size, cloud access security broker (CASB) market drivers and trends, cloud access security broker (CASB) market major players, cloud access security broker (CASB) competitors' revenues, cloud access security broker (CASB) market positioning, and cloud access security broker (CASB) market growth across geographies. The cloud access security broker (CASB) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Fructose Global Market Report 2024



Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2024



Sugar And Confectionery Products Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.