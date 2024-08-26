Global Fetal Monitoring Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Fetal Monitoring Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Global Fetal Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global fetal monitoring market is experiencing significant growth, projected to increase from $3.63 billion in 2023 to $3.91 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Despite past challenges, including the impact of global events, the market is poised to expand further, reaching $5.31 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.9%. This growth is primarily driven by the rise in high-risk pregnancies, advancements in telehealth and remote monitoring, and a growing emphasis on non-invasive monitoring solutions.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Fuels Market Expansion

A key driver for the fetal monitoring market's growth is the increasing healthcare expenditure. This rise in investment supports technological advancements, improves access to care, and promotes research and development. For example, the 2021–2030 National Health Expenditure (NHE) report from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services highlights an average annual increase of 5.1% in national health spending, projected to reach nearly $6.8 trillion by 2030. This increased expenditure enhances maternal and fetal healthcare services, thereby boosting the fetal monitoring market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global fetal monitoring market with a detailed sample report:

Key Players and Technological Innovations

Leading companies in the fetal monitoring market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, and GE Healthcare Company. These companies are at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in developing AI-based fetal assessment platforms. For instance, in August 2023, PeriGen Inc. introduced the LaborWatch platform, which utilizes AI to enhance patient safety by providing real-time alerts for deteriorating conditions during labor, ensuring timely interventions.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

The fetal monitoring market is witnessing several key trends:

Wireless and Wearable Devices: Advances in technology have led to the development of wireless and wearable fetal monitoring devices that offer greater convenience and mobility.

Integration of AI: Artificial intelligence is being integrated into fetal monitoring systems to improve accuracy and predictive capabilities.

Remote Monitoring Services: The trend toward telehealth has driven the adoption of remote fetal monitoring services.

Non-Invasive Technologies: There is a growing focus on non-invasive monitoring solutions to enhance patient comfort and safety.

Portable and Handheld Devices: The demand for portable and handheld fetal monitoring devices is increasing, providing flexibility and ease of use.

Market Segmentation

The fetal monitoring market is segmented as follows:

By Product: Ultrasound Devices, Electronic Maternal or Fetal Monitors, Uterine Contraction Monitors, Fetal Electrodes, Fetal Doppler Devices, Telemetry Devices, Accessories and Consumables, Other Products

By Method: Invasive, Non-Invasive

By Application: Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring, Antepartum Fetal Monitoring

By End-User: Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Growth

In 2023, North America was the largest market for fetal monitoring. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and rising awareness of prenatal care.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Fetal Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fetal Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fetal monitoring market size, fetal monitoring market drivers and trends, fetal monitoring market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The fetal monitoring market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024



Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2024



Neonatal Infant Care Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.