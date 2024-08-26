Global Façade Anchor Systems Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Global Façade Anchor Systems Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global facade anchor systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with the market size increasing from $156.86 billion in 2023 to $166.53 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth has been driven by factors such as urbanization, population growth, stringent building safety regulations, evolving architectural trends, the complexity of modern designs, a focus on energy efficiency in buildings, and the increasing use of glass in facades.

The facade anchor systems market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, reaching $204.85 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3%. Key drivers for this growth include the adoption of building information modeling (BIM), a growing emphasis on seismic resilience, the expansion of smart city initiatives, enhanced fire safety standards, and a heightened awareness of facade maintenance.

Adoption of Green Building Standards Fuels Market Expansion

The increasing adoption of green building standards is a significant factor propelling the facade anchor systems market forward. Green building standards encompass guidelines and performance benchmarks that promote environmentally sustainable and energy-efficient practices in building design, construction, and operation. As sustainability becomes a focal point in construction, there is a growing demand for facade anchor systems that support the installation of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly building components.

For instance, according to a 2022 article by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), over 36,835 projects covering 4.63 billion gross square feet earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification until 2021. Additionally, over 5,000 more projects were certified in the first three quarters of 2022, with the highest concentration in the United States and Canada (74%), followed by East Asia (9%) and Europe (6%). This surge in green building certifications highlights the increasing importance of sustainable construction practices, thereby driving demand for facade anchor systems.

Key Players and Product Innovation

Major companies operating in the facade anchor systems market include Heckmann Building Products Inc., Davit Arm Systems Inc., WIRE-BOND Inc., EJOT Group, Monarch Metal Fabrication Inc., and Hilti Aktiengesellschaft, among others. Product innovation has become a key trend in this market, as companies strive to enhance their offerings and strengthen their market positions.

For example, in May 2022, REFLECTION WINDOW + WALL, a US-based architectural building enclosure company, launched the Tomahawk 2 anchor as part of its UWall system. This innovative anchor improves the UWall system by eliminating post-tension cable interference during construction. Its adjustable stack joint location allows for greater flexibility in accommodating knee walls and interior partitions, setting it apart from other notched vertical speed anchor systems currently available.

Segments:

Product Type: Façade Anchor, Masonry Anchor

Application: Masonry, Concrete, Curtain Wall, Other Applications

End-User: Residential, Non-Residential

North America Leads the Market

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the facade anchor systems market. The region's dominance is attributed to stringent building codes, a focus on energy-efficient construction, and a high rate of urbanization and infrastructure development.

Facade Anchor Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Facade Anchor Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on facade anchor systems market size, facade anchor systems market drivers and trends, facade anchor systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The facade anchor systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

