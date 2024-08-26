AGCO To Present At The 12Th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO ), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that it will participate in the 12th Annual Laguna on Thursday, September 12, 2024. The conference will include a fireside chat with Damon Audia, Senior Vice President and Chief Officer, at 3:45 p.m. Pacific Time. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the "Events" section of the company's Investor Relations website at . The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards for 12 months.

