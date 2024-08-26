Introducing Questtm Bake Shop: Cheat-Worthy Brownies And Muffins That Are Big On Protein And Even Bigger On Flavor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Nutrition announced today the launch of its new QuestTM Bake Shop line, featuring deliciously soft Chocolate Brownies, Blueberry Muffins, and Chocolate Chip Muffins. These baked treats deliver satisfying protein while keeping sugar and net carbs low. This exciting new line marks the brand's first venture into the bakery category.

Quest Bake Shop

Quest Bake Shop

Quest Bake Shop

Simply Good Foods

Continue Reading



Made for those who want all the flavor with the benefits of a nutritional boost, QuestTM Bake Shop brings a new level of snacking to the table. Each Chocolate Brownie, Blueberry Muffin, and Chocolate Chip Muffin has 10g of protein, 2-3g of net carbs, and less than 2g of sugar per serving. Quest's mission to turn snacks into ultimate hacks makes it easier than ever to enjoy the classic and nostalgic flavors consumers love while supporting their goals.

QuestTM Bake Shop Brownies : Cheat on brownies with brownies. With 1g of sugar per serving, these rich brownies offer a balance of chocolaty taste and nutrition for any time of day.

QuestTM Bake Shop Blueberry Muffins : Cheat on blueberry muffins with blueberry muffins. Bursting with sweet and tart blueberry flavor, these muffins contain 10g of protein and are a great grab-and-go snack to kickstart your day QuestTM Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Muffins : Cheat on chocolate chip muffins with chocolate chip muffins. Loaded with rich chocolaty chips, these muffins provide a deliciously indulgent experience with less than 1g of sugar per serving.

"We know that our customers want even more than just great taste-they want products that fit into their active lifestyles and help them achieve their nutritional goals," said Stuart Heflin, SVP and General Manager at Quest Nutrition. "Our new Bake Shop products reflect Quests ethos of being big on protein, low on sugar, and huge on flavor. It's basically like cheating on bakery treats – or your grandma's favorite recipe - but packed with protein."

Quest Nutrition continues its mission to provide delicious, indulgent options that support a healthy on-the-go lifestyle while delivering the macronutrients and taste consumers seek. With QuestTM Bake Shop, you can satisfy your sweet tooth and enjoy a good source of protein, anytime, anywhere. Products in this new line are available now at Amazon, Walmart and Target, Kroger and many other national and regional retailers.

High-resolution images and product samples are available upon request. Visit for more details.

For more information, please contact:

Alyssa Cordero

Senior Manager, Brand Engagement

[email protected]

About

The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company

(Nasdaq: SMPL ), headquartered in

Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that is bringing nutritious snacking with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the AtkinsTM, QuestTM, and OWYNTM brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth, and investment opportunities in the snacking space. To learn more, visit

.

The QuestTM brand aims to revolutionize snacking by providing products that are big on protein, low on sugar and huge on taste. The current product line is inclusive of bars, salty snacks, cookies, candy, shakes, protein powders and pizza. Quest products are available across all 50 states and in over 90 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit

QuestNutrition .

SOURCE Simply Good Foods USA, Inc.