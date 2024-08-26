GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA ANNOUNCES GREAT AMERICAN RESCUE BOWL 2025 KICKS OFF, FEB 9

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FURRY AND MORE HEARTFELT RESCUE STORIES THAN EVER BEFORE

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 20th anniversary of International Dog Day, Great American Family, a leading producer of high-quality, Original content, including Movies & Specials, and North Shore Animal League America, the world's largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, announced the network's

3rd annual "Great American Rescue Bowl " takes the field on Super Sunday, February 9, 2025 (12

p.m. – 2 p.m. ET ).

"Great American Rescue Bowl," America's most beloved pet adoption special, features spectacular scrimmages between SU-PURR teams of shelter kittens matriculating the ball down the field. Once the kittens hit the showers, it's time for puppy playoffs in a dogged game of punt, pass, and kick – no, really! All fun aside, "Great American Rescue Bowl" showcases the nation's passion and commitment to animal rescues, features stories of saving pet lives through fostering, and honors Animal League America and their lifesaving work with their vast network of national and international shelter partners enabling potential adopters to find a best friend while saving more pets lives. Every year, an estimated 1.5 million homeless pets are euthanized . The goal of "Great American Rescue Bowl" is to create awareness for pet adoption while showing the most beautiful pets in the world are available in shelters right in your own neighborhood.

"Saving pet lives has been a personal mission of mine for more than a decade and North Shore Animal League America is a profound partner in saving as many homeless pets as possible each year," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "I am always grateful to showcase these cuddly animals available for adoption because every life saved brings us one step closer to emptying the shelters forever," Abbott concluded.

"North Shore Animal League America is truly grateful to Great American Media for their continued commitment to shining a light on the plight of homeless animals," said Joanne Yohannan, SVP, Operations, North Shore Animal League America. "Great American Rescue Bowl gives voice to the voiceless by telling the compelling stories of our lifesaving work with passion, humor and lots of cuteness all while encouraging adoption."

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY

As the flagship linear TV network of Great American Media, Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations the whole family can enjoy together, including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials. Great American Family is available in 50 million households via cable and satellite providers; visit

or text FAMILY to 877-999-1225 to find your local channel.

ABOUT NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA®

Over the past 80 years since its founding, North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 million lives.

As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. We reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, commercial breeding facilities, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes.

